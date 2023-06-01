Kailyn Lowry: Here’s Why Fans Think She’s Pregnant With TWINS!

How many children does Kailyn Lowry have?

It’s a question that should be easy to answer, but the whole situation is surprisingly copmplex.

You see, last year, fans became convinced that Lowry was secretly pregnant with her fifth child.

And now, many of those folks believe that Lowry gave birth to baby number five toward the end of 2022.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So yeah, lots of people think that Kail is hiding a secret kid.

It’s a bonkers theory, but in fairness, the Teen Mom star has yet to explicitly deny those reports, and her silence on the matter is more than a little weird.

These days, fans are convinced that Lowry is pregnant once again — not only that, they’re of the belief that Kail is expecting twins!

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this week, UK tabloid The Sun published photos of Kail at her son’s baseball game, and the outlet strongly implied that there’s a visible baby bump in the pics.

As for the twins theory, that can be attributed to an Instagram Story Lowry posted as part of her sponsored content deal with a vitamin brand.

In the clip, Kail is wearing a beaded bracelet, and many of her followers are convinced that the letters spell out “MOM OF 7.”

Fans are convinced that Kailyn Lowry is expecting twins. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At no point in the video are those words clearly legible, but the news of this alleged birth announcement is already being reported as fact.

“Confirmed. #KailLowry is pregnant with twins. She will be the mom of 7. You’re welcome,” one Teen Mom fan account wrote on Instagram.

“Just went and watched the stories myself and you’re right, it definitely does say ‘mom of seven’ lol,” one follower commented.

“She tried to cover it with the text but I feel like that kinda just made it more obvious like pointed out to us that there was something to look for underneath!”

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. ( (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another commenter alleged that proof of a pregnancy is written all over Kail’s face — literally.

“Her face changes so much when she’s pregnant. It’s an instant tell,” this amateur sleuth wrote.

Needless to say, the pregnancy speculation has been just as invasive and offensive as it usually is.

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kail has yet to respond to this latest round of speculation, and it seems unlikely that she’ll take the bait.

After all, even if she were to issue an explicit denial, it’s not like any of these deeply entrenched conspiracy theorists would believe her.

She might as well just keep ignoring the chatter and hope that all of this gossip will result in a larger audience for her multiple podcsasts.

After all, when it comes to cultivating an audience, fans are nice, but no one will dive into your sh-t quite like an obsessed, embittered hater.