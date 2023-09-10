Jenelle Evans Puts Sister on Blast: STFU About Me, Loser!

It’s pretty safe to say that Jenelle Evans isn’t on the best terms with her family these days.

Last week, she filed for a restraining order against her own mother.

Last month, she trashed her husband in public on multiple occasions.

In between these instances, Evans lost track of her teenage son two different times and her to call the police to intervene and to help track him down.

Jenelle Evans rocks some sunglasses and stares into the camera for this September 2023 Instagram photo. (Instagram)

This past Thursday, meanwhile, Jenelle’s sister — Ashleigh Evans Wilson — left a comment on a YouTube video about Jenelle posted by user @ElleBee.

This is what she wrote:

“I try really hard not to comment on these videos about my family. However, I will say that my sister has not changed, she is still the same person she was years ago.

“She still neglects her children, has a lot of mental health issues, starts trouble with my mother all the time, doing drugs and does the most.”

Jenelle Evans now has full custody of son Jace. We hope she takes this seriously. (Instagram)

Yikes, huh? Scathing AF.

“She’s only upset because the truth is coming out,” Ashleigh continued. “Not by my mother [but] by her own actions and being a neglectful parent. That’s why she got a restraining order. It’s most likely going to be dropped.

“If only everybody seen what goes on behind closed doors everyone would be shocked.

“My sister is out of control. Unfortunately, she will never change.”

Jenelle Evans does not seem to have a stable marriage. This is apparent. (Instagram)

Jenelle and Ashleigh have been estranged for years, although the latter did appear a few times on Teen Mom 2 back in the day.

In a message posted to Instagram Stories on Friday, Jenelle told her followers NOT to believe what Ashleigh had to say, firing back as follows:

“Here we go again…I do not associate with my sister or brother [Colin] for years now. My sister has no idea about my family or personal life.

“She doesn’t associate with my children either.”

Girls just wanna have sun! That’s what Jenelle Evans is basically saying here. (Instagram)

From there, Jenelle hurled shade at Ashleigh for own parenting.

“Girl, I would be focusing on the child you don’t have before pointing fingers at anyone,” Evans told her sibling.

Jenelle and Ashleigh have been at major odds for years.

Back in 2021, Jenelle discussed her poor relationship with Ashleigh in a TikTok Q&A session, stating that she believes Ashleigh is “jealous” of her.

(Instagram)

“She has mental health issues. She sold me out to the tabloids, making up stories that aren’t even true,” Jenelle said two years ago, referencing a 2012 interview Ashleigh did with Star magazine in which Ashleigh called Jenelle “evil,” among other things.

Added Jenelle:

“When something goes bad in my life, that’s the only time that she will comment on my life.

“So, I hope she’s doing well, but it’s better if I cut her off.”