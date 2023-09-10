Jill Duggar to Jim Bob: You Like Josh More Than Me, And He’s a Pedophile!

People Magazine has published an excerpt from Jill Duggar’s upcoming memoir.

And it paints her seemingly awful dad in a truly awful light.

Over the past several days, Jill has trashed Jim Bob for a number of reasons… saying he tried to sabotage her marriage, for example, and that he stole lots of money from her.

Now? Days before Duggar’s “Counting the Cost” hits bookstores everywhere?

In the aforementioned excerpt, meanwhile, Duggar describes a meeting she and her husband Derick had with Michele and Jim Bob — along with a mediator — back when the family’s tension reached a boiling point.

At one point, Jill’s testimony from an old lawsuit came up… back when she wrote in legal papers that Jim Bob was verbally abusive.

I was so offended by that, too. You know in your heart that’s not right. Are you going to apologize for that? Jim Bob allegedly said in this meeting, according to his daughter’s memoir.

Jill then goes on to write how her father stood up, grew angry and asked for an apology again.

She writes:

His voice was loud, and there was an edge to it that I’d rarely heard. The moderator looked pale and was stuck on mute. Derick tensed, and I could feel him getting ready to step in. I squeezed his hand, hoping he’d get the message.

She went on, saying her eyes “filled with tears” as her dad towered over her.

You know why you’re crying, don’t you? Your conscience is talking to you. That’s why, Jim Bob supposedly told her at the time.

Jill, she says, worked up all her courage, however and responded as follows:

You want to know why I’m crying? It’s that you think I’m some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring, and yet you see that girl outside and praise her. That’s why I’m crying, Daddy.

I’m evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can’t see it.

You treat me like I’m a prodigal who’s turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

This, of course, is a reference to Josh Duggar… who confessed years ago to molesting his own sisters (including Jill) and who is now serving 12 years in prison for child sex crimes.

It will be available to purchase on September 12.