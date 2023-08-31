Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Fans: It’s Not My Fault My Kid Keeps Running Away!

Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans’ 14-year-old son Jace Evans ran away from home.

Thankfully, the boy was tracked down within a matter of hours — but not before Jenelle called the police and reported him missing.

The cops who responded to the call probably felt like they were experiencing deja vu, as this was the second time in as many weeks that Jace had run away.

And the back-to-back escape attempts came at what was already a dramatic time in the Evans household.

Jenelle Evans posted this pic to celebrate her son’s birthday in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Back in May, Jenelle regained custody of Jace after the boy had lived nearly his entire life with his grandmother.

Shortly thereafter, Jenelle hinted that she had split from husband David Eason.

Evans never indicated that the two incidents were connected, but the consensus among fans was that Jace and David were not getting along.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, Jenelle and David break up all the time, and they always get back together, so no one was surprised when they took a trip to California a few days later …

… just like how no one was surprised when Jace took off a second time.

Clearly, this is a time when Jenelle should be prioritizing the privacy and well-being of her son.

But instead, she’s taking to social media to insist that none of this is her fault.

Jenelle Evans launches into one of her infamous rants on Facebook. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“A lot of my son’s actions is being pinned against me,” Evans said in a video posted to her Facebook page on Wednesday, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“I’m getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, it just keeps goin’ and goin’ and goin’! My son has been having a hard time for the past two or three years. None of this has gone public because we’re trying to keep his privacy.”

Jenelle went on to reveal that she was lying (we’re shocked!) when she previously claimed that she and her mother reached a new custody agreement during a particularly peaceful time in their relationship.

Jenelle’s new story is that Barbara couldn’t handle the kid’s behavior anymore, so she pawned him off.

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Instagram)

“Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she’s like, ‘Oh, we’re just getting along, I’m just gonna give Jenelle back [custody of Jace],” Jenelle said.

“Well there was a big reason behind why I got him back. For reasons we’re not going to discuss because, like I said, it’s my son’s privacy.”

From there, Jenelle continued to prattle on to a public audience about the importance of her son’s privacy.

Jenelle and Jace are living under the same roof for the first time ever! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“But I will say one thing: monitor your kids’ phones. If they’re teenagers and they have apps, they’re on Snapchat– Snapchat’s a bad one!” she said.

“Because, you know, I monitor my kid’s phone and sometimes they get in trouble, sometimes they need it taken away for the consequences for their actions, right?” Evans continued.

“But sometimes they don’t take that too lightly,” she went on, “and sometimes kids get really mad about their phones if you take them away.”

Jenelle Evans now has full custody of son Jace. We hope she takes this seriously. (Instagram)

Evans capped things off by talking some more about her son’s mental health and his need for privacy.

“My son is fine. He’s healthy and he’s safe,” Jenelle said later in the video.

“Due to my son’s mental health, none of this is gonna be shared and I don’t want to really go into detail with anything. So if you could kindly please give us the privacy, and give my son the privacy, right now, I’d appreciate it.”

We’re sure Jenelle will have more to say on this very private matter in the near future.