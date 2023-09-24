Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child with Fiance Thomas Jacobs!

Becca Kufrin is a mother!

For the very first time!

The former Bachelorette welcomed a baby with fiancé Thomas Jacobs last week, as confirmed by Becca’s fiancé himself… who confirmed the blessed news via an Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple’s front porch newly decorated with a doormat printed with this message:

“Baby Sleeping. Please don’t ruin this for us.”

(Instagram)

Kufrin, for her part, shared Jacobs’ post via on own Instagram Story on Saturday, adding:

“Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin.”

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 and announced in April that they were expecting a baby.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her and Jacobs with their two dogs.

“We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad. #pregnancyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta.”

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are parents! They welcomed their first kid in September 2023. (Instagram)

Jacobs proposed in 2022.

For Kufrin, this plan to walk down the aisle represents her third engagement.

She initially agreed to marry to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor and then accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season of The Bachelorette.

In this case, Kufrin was actually the one who proposed to Jacobs… although the couple got engaged for a second after Jacobs planned his own proposal in October 2022.

So sweet! We love this photo of Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. (Instagram)

Although the pair briefly went their separate ways after leaving Bachelor in Paradise, this love was meant to be.

The couple got back together once the cameras were gone and then got back together for good before the finale aired on ABC.

“We chatted until, like, 3 or 4 in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything,” Kufrin said on the Talking it Out podcast.

“The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”

We don’t know at the moment whether Kufrin gave birth to a boy or a girl. But we’re certain it’s a bundle of absolute joy!

Congrats to the future newlyweds!

f