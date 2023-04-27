Becca Kufrin: Pregnant with First Child!!!!!!!!!

Becca Kufrin has some amazing, miraculous, life-altering news for Bachelor Nation:

SHE’S PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST CHILD!

The former Bachelorette lead and her fiance, Thomas Jacobs, made the exciting announcement themselves late on Wednesday.

The reality stars met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021… split during the season finale… but then got back together and got engaged about a year ago.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” the spouses wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures with the couple showing off the baby pics to their dogs… and Thomas proudly holding up a San Diego Padres onesie.

The expecting parents added:

“Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow.

“We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.”

Kufrin was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen following her appearances on season 22 of The Bachelor and season 14 of The Bachelorette, respectively.

Jacobs, for his part, was a contestant season 17 of The Bachelorette.

“We talked for maybe five minutes and at the end of the conversation he said something along the lines of … he called me a declined credit card,” Kufrin said on an October 2021 appearance on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast.

“He was, like, trying to flirt and be kind of smooth and funny, and it just came out wrong.”

Indeed, it was an awkward introduction. But then things changed. A lot.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,’” Becca told listeners during this same podcast interview. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

The couple’s engagement, meanwhile, garnered extra special attention because Kufrin proposed to Jacobs!

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES!” Kufrin wrote on Instagram last year, adding in her announcement:

“We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

Jacobs shared a photo of his fingers intertwined with Kufrin’s after his now-fiancee broke the romantic news, while Kufrin concluded as follows:

“I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day.

“I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

Becca Kufrin on Instagram and bored out of her mind in quarantine.

Jacobs referred to Kufrin’s role reversal of a proposal as “the ultimate UNO reverse card/power move.”

He seemed pretty psyched about it a few months ago, thanking Kufrin for “keeping me on my toes, adding, “Cheers to forever Boops.”

Congratulations to the future Mommy and Daddy!