Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs: Engaged! After SHE Proposed!

He said yes, you guys.

Yes, we wrote HE.

On Sunday, Becca Kufrin confirmed that she and her boyfriend of seven months, Thomas Jacobs, had gone ahead and agreed to get married.

This is exciting and romance and super exciting -- but the way the engagement transpired also came as a surprise to many.

Why?

Because the former Bachelorette is the one who proposed!

"In the ultimate plot twist ... HE SAID YES!" Kufrin wrote on Instagram, adding in her announcement:

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!"

Jacobs, for his part, posted the above photo on Instagram after his now-fiancee broke the amazing news, while Kufrin concluded as follows:

"I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day.

"I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."

Wrote Jacobs, who met Kufrin on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7:

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."

It wasn't always a smooth ride for the couple, however, as they actually broke up on last year's finale.

“I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” Becca explained at the time.

“I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel okay about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know."

This is Kufrin's third Bachelor engagement.

She first got agreed to marry Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on The Bachelor... and then accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season finale of The Bachelorette.

After filming Bachelor in Paradise, Kufrin wrote on Instagram that she and Jacobs had gotten back together.

"I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy," she wrote back then.

"Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

On the Talking It Out podcast in October, Becca added:

"It was a new experience and I was like, 'That's really special.' And if he's willing to do that, then I'm willing to do that too.

"Obviously, you know, we came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras.

"But in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I really never had somebody fight tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me."