Tori Spelling Sees Silver Linings in RV Life “As Long as We Have Each Other”

Recently, Tori Spelling moved herself and her kids into an RV following an extended stay in a $100-a-night motel.

It’s an awkward move. That’s a lot of people living in a confined space. And Tori grew up in a colossal mansion.

But this is what she can afford for the moment, for herself and for her kids.

Tori’s making the most of it — sharing snaps, and emphasizing that everything is okay “as long as we have each other.”

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Instagram)

“As long as we have each other …,” Tori Spelling wrote in the caption on Thursday, August 10.

Alongside her words, she included a slew of family photos.

Each of them showcased her family’s current situation. Tori and her five kids, and their RV.

Tori Spelling shared this photo of two of her children, Finn and Stella. They were perched atop their family’s RV in August of 2023. (Instagram)

As we previously reported, Tori and all five of her kids first appeared at a California campground earlier this month.

Tori and Dean McDermott have 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Beau.

One RV is not a lot of space for six people. But Tori doesn’t intend for it to be their permanent home.

Tori Spelling’s son, Liam, sticks his head out of the family’s RV in August of 2023. (Instagram)

This isn’t just a weekend away, either. The RV has become their temporary home.

Obviously, there is a financial aspect to this.

Simply put, Tori and Dean have struggled financially for years. They’re both actors and they’re both famous, but that doesn’t equate to having millions — let alone keeping such a fortune.

In this August 2023 photo that Tori Spelling shared, both Stella and Finn posed for a sibling selfie. (Instagram)

Some reports have spun this as a “summer vacation” on a “budget.”

And, from a certain point of view, that’s clearly the case.

While it’s not exactly ideal, and while it falls short of past family vacations (the kind with actual amenities), they’re making the best of a bad situation.

Trying to keep positive despite circumstances, Tori Spelling shared this gorgeous view of the California coastline in August of 2023. (Instagram)

There are a few factors behind their RV campground stay ahead of the school year resuming.

First, finances. Not everyone can afford an RV and the related expenses, but it’s a solid short-term housing solution for many people.

And Tori and her family seem to be in a tight spot. We don’t claim to know their exact details, but they’re not chartering a jet for a high end resort any time soon.

Tori Spelling shared this pic of her kids giving an apparent thumbs up to their August 2023 abode. (Instagram)

Then, of course, there is Tori and Dean’s separation.

Everything is allegedly up in the air, with some sources insisting that this divorce won’t really take shape.

(After all, they’ve tried to soft launch a divorce before … only to reconcile)

Beach day! Tori Spelling shared this snap of her kids at the Southern California shore in August 2023. (Instagram)

And, of course, their previous family home was the site of a potentially deadly mold infestation.

It rendered the house unsafe for human habitation. Months of mystery ailments and scary hospitalizations suddenly had an explanation.

The only silver lining is that they were renters. It is now, presumably, the landlord’s responsibility. We hope that they are able to manage any chronic symptoms from prolonged mold exposure.