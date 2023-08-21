Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Days, Is Having SUCH a Rough Summer

Recently, Tori Spelling has been living in an RV with her five kids. But that’s not the only place where she’s slept.

Beginning late last week, Tori has been sleeping in one of the most expensive establishments that you can find:

A hospital room.

Over the weekend, Tori revealed that a medical emergency had taken her away from her kids for several days.

In December of 2022, Tori Spelling shared that she had trouble breathing and was once again seeking medical care. At the time, it was a mystery ailment. (instagram)

On Sunday, Tori Spelling shared a snap of her own hand with an IV tube — clearly in the hospital. It was not her day of admission.

“4th day here,” she began her caption. “And I’m missing my kiddos so much.”

Tori wrote that she feels “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 20, Tori Spelling revealed that she had spent the past several days in the hospital. She did not divulge why. (Instagram)

As you can see on the post, Tori did not share any details beyond her medical bracelet. And, of course, her love for her children.

So we do not know what ailment (or injury!) may have prompted her admission to the hospital.

One detail does reveal that her date of admission seems to have been Thursday, August 17. That is a long time to undergo a medical emergency.

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Instagram)

A four-day stay in the hospital is a big deal. Even if you have great insurance.

And even if, as some speculate, mother Candy Spelling might be footing the bill. (We cannot confirm that, of course)

Whatever ails Tori sounds serious. At least, the symptoms seem to be. But what could it be?

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

Naturally, our first thought is of Tori and her family’s prior hospitalizations.

Even as far back as 2022, we here at THG were reporting on an unidentified ailment that was plaguing Tori and Dean’s household.

Tori was posting hospital selfies. Her kids were missing school. And no one seemed to know what was going on.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

As it turns out, their home had a hazardous mold infestation that had been endangering them for months — or even years.

Tori announced this news this past spring.

She and her husband, Dean McDermott, had fled the home with their five children. And, presumably, with their menagerie of pets.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tori Spelling revealed that she and her family members need to undergo brain scans after living with an extremely hazardous mold infestation. (Instagram)

Unfortunately, chronic exposure to certain types of mold spores can have long-lasting effects.

Tori posted, weeks after fleeing the home, about her family’s need for medical testing. Among other things, these spores can cause chronic brain inflammation. That is not a good thing.

So it’s possible that Tori is still suffering the aftereffects of her mold exposure. The specter of this infestation could haunt her family for years to come.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

Another possibility is COVID-19. The virus has not gone away, even if people’s willingness to care about this mass-disabling event in human history.

Unfortunately, even people who suffer mild effects from the virus during prior infections can have more severe symptoms in the future. The virus circulates freely in our society, and it is mutating accordingly.

Right now, sewage sampling and pharmacy testing show higher levels than we’ve seen in two years. That could be afflicting Tori.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

But, of course, Tori’s hospitalization could be unrelated to any of these things. Any illness, allergic reaction, or injury is possible.

Maybe she fell in or out of the RV. Or maybe something bit her at the beach and she had an averse reaction.

No matter what ails her, we wish Tori a full and speedy recovery.