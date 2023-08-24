Khloe Kardashian Destroys “Thirsty” Troll, Defends Kim’s Iconic Rear End

As previously detailed, Khloe Kardashian showed followers her very impressive figure in a sheer white dress this week.

Then? After that?

The reality star showed some haters on the Internet the back of her hand.

In a figurative manner of speaking, that is.

Wow, Khloe! The reality star looks amazing in this sheer dress. (Instagram)

In the wake of Khloe rocking the body-hugging dress seen above on Instagram two days ago, sister Kim Kardashian was among the first to praise the 39-year-old, writing underneath her post:

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!”

How nice, right?

However, it was the responses to Kim’s remark that captured Khloe’s attention… as one user in particular wrote to the 42-year-old, “hey Pamper booty.”

This, in turn, prompted Khloe to step in on her famous sibling’s behalf, firing back, “hey blocked brows.”

Blonde bombshell Khloe Kardashian flaunts one flirty shoulder in this white outfit in August of 2023. (Instagram)

Khloe wasn’t done, either.

After another critic chimed in to defend the initial comment — writing that they’d “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper” — Khloe came back with an even more fiery reaction.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” the mother of two wrote.

“That ass is ass’n but you do you baby, that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

(Instagram)

Most observers applauded Khloe for her choice of words, along with her decision to stand up for Kim.

“This is what I needed, the girl needs to stop bringing negativity!!! Only positive vibes,” wrote one individual, while another added:

“oooof khloe’s had ENOUGHHHHHH.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote:

“This might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama!”

“I’m actually never free,” Kim Kardashian captioned this photo in mid-August 2023. “I make time.” (Instagram)

There was also plenty of praise both for Khloe and Kim’s rear ends.

All well deserved, we’d say.

These exchanges came amid criticism of Kim and also of Kylie Jenner for overly editing their photos; for using Photoshop or using filters to an unhealthy and just strange degree.

In August of 2023, the lovely Kylie Jenner posted this selfie from a picnic outing. But … was she dining alone? Not likely. (Instagram)

What happened to Kim’s face, some folks have been asking in response to this picture?

What happened to Kylies face, others have been asking in response to this picture?

We don’t have the exact answers.

All we know is that we’d be afraid to wonder anywhere near Khloe Kardashian.

F