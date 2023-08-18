Hailey Bieber is GLOWING in Baggy Clothes, Rekindling Pregnancy Rumors

For weeks, fans have speculated that Hailey Bieber is hiding a baby Bieber belly bump.

This isn’t one of those situations where people see someone’s tummy and declare that they look pregnant.

Instead, it’s how Hailey seems to be working overtime to hide her midsection — or only show it at certain angles.

Her latest photos, wearing uncharacteristically baggy clothes that leave everything to the imagination, are stirring rumors further.

Justine Skye labeled Hailey Bieber her “whole ass best friend” in the text on this Instagram Story snap. (Instagram)

It’s not new information that Hailey Baldwin Bieber is gorgeous.

She’s a model. And she was a professional knockout long before the Biebs wifed her up.

So it’s no surprise that her friends love to, frankly, simp over her in photos like these. Justine Skye is right when she reduces to barking (more or less) over Hailey’s casual look in this oversized jersey.

Appearing in the Instagram Story of bestie Justine Skye, the beautiful Hailey Bieber wears an oversized jersey and poses for a snap while seated. (Instagram)

It doesn’t take Justine’s commentary to see how jaw-droppingly gorgeous Hailey is. Each photo shows that she is positively glowing.

But though Hailey is flashing some leg and collarbone here, her cutely casual shirt is comfortably oversized.

Was she going for the “domestic girlfriend” look? Or is there a very specific purpose to why she’d wear such a flowy, loose-fitting top?

Hailey Bieber gives a cute little wave while wearing this oversized jersey shirt on bestie Justine Skye’s Instagram Story. (Instagram)

Ask anyone who feels bloated or uncomfortable in their own skin, and they’ll tell you: a loose-fitting shirt feels like it hides your tummy.

It doesn’t always (and no one should ever feel like they have to hide their silhouette to fit the whims of beauty standards). But it can hide some things.

For example, loose clothing can hide the early signs of a baby bump. In fact, for people whose faces don’t show their pregnancy (the process changes your whole body, folks), baggy shirts and sweaters can hide a pregnancy for a long time.

The beautiful Hailey Bieber was looking downright stylish in this eye-popping low cut top while applying makeup on TikTok. (TikTok)

“I bet you she’s in the early stages,” one Instagrammer commented.

“She has been hiding it in recent weeks with objects in front of belly and baggy clothes,” another explained. “Which she doesn’t usually do.”

And another commenter remarked: “You’d be surprised what you can hide with a dress.”

In a short-lived post on Instagram in July 2023, Hailey Bieber shared this image of her incredible body in a string bikini. (Instagram)

When you compare these photos to what Hailey was posting just a little over a month ago, there’s a stark difference.

For whatever reason, she is abruptly less eager to show off her midriff.

Even when she does, Hailey is choosing specific angles that could potentially conceal visible signs of a pregnancy. In its early stages, anyway.

On TikTok, Hailey Bieber flaunted her outrageous good looks. (TikTok)

However, we have to emphasize that a lack of evidence of a baby bump is hardly “proof” of a pregnancy.

This is all just speculation by her fans. And though they mean well, some of it is certainly hurtful.

How so? Well, if she’s trying to conceive but struggling, or if she has miscarried, this speculation must be agonizing. Let’s not declare anyone “pregnant” until they tell us, or we see the baby crowning, okay?