Christine Brown: I’m SO Glad I Left Kody! Dude is Nuts!

Simply put, Christine Brown has no regrets.

None. Zip. Nada.

The mother of six made this clear on the latest episode of Sister Wives, opening up to TLC viewers via a confessional this past Sunday night after finishing an awkward lunch with ex-spouse Kody.

This meal marked the first time Christine and Kody had gotten together since the former decided to end her polygamous union.

Christine Brown and Kody have an awkward lunch here on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“I’m just super grateful that I’m not married to him anymore,” Christine told the camera after Kody went off about counseling during their sit-down.

Added Christine on the August 27 episode:

“Oh, my gosh. He’s a lot! He’s just so intense.”

Kody Brown is definitely a lot. That much cannot be debated.

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

On the Sister Wives season premiere, Kody said he really wanted to hate Christine for awhile.

He followed up a few days ago by saying he would like the exes to get to a “functional” place in their relationship, and offered up therapy as a means for them to achieve this goal.

“I got to get in a place where I don’t hate you so I don’t speak bad about you to my children. That’s my worry,” Kody told his ex, prompting Christine to consider the idea and to admit:

“The whole thing is very heartbreaking and it’s very sad.”

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

Kody sounded ready on this episode to bid farewell to Christine.

“If we go through something, counseling, we get over it, we shake hands, we go, ‘Hey, have a good life,'” he said on air.

Christine certainly didn’t sound attached to Kody in any emotional way (she’s engaged to David Woolley, remember), but the former spouses share six children, including a 12-year old daughter.

“We’re going to do this for the rest of our lives,” she told him. “You know, be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. We have kids together and everything.”

(TLC)

Kody left the restaurant after the pair sort of agreed to speak to a therapist, but Christine later said she didn’t expect this to actually happen.

Why?

Because Kody has “been bringing up going to counseling and therapy for years,” she said, adding:

“We’re not going to do it. I’m just going to flat-out tell you, we’re just not going to.”

We were just thinking: Kody Brown rarely ever looks happy on Sister Wives. Wouldn’t you agree? (TLC)

Sharing his own thoughts in a separate confessional, Kody said:

“I feel like, yeah, I need to figure out how to forgive her. That would be a good idea. But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not.

“There’s no way for me to enjoy her company.”

