Tammy Slaton on TikTok: Look at Me Now, Folks!

Tammy Slaton has come a very long way.

And she knows it.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star has been more active than ever before on social media over the past several months, taking to TikTok and/or Instagram in order to show off her slimmed-down face and figure.

We can’t blame her for doing so, either.

Tammy Slaton shares this slimmed-down selfie in the middle of the summer in 2023. She looks great! (TikTok)

Just take a look at the most recent selfies above and below.

Anyone who has been following Tammy’s journey on the aforementioned TLC program can only be blown away by this transformation.

We’re talking about someone who weighed over 700 pounds just about two years ago.

And what has she fallen to at this point?

Tammy Slaton, is this truly you?!? (TikTok)

“Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds,” an insider told The Sun in mid-July, adding at the time:

“Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought.” She’s down to 334 and doing awesome.”

Yes, Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to achieve this goal.

But she has maintained such a weight by watching what she eats, by mostly cutting out alcohol and by working out as often as she can.

(TikTok)

Just a few months ago, Tammy needed the help of an oxygen tank at all times. She needed to use a wheelchair to get around.

But we’ve documented how Slaton has surprised many people close to her by walking on her own and how she receives endless praise any time she takes to her social media platforms.

“So proud of you,” remarked Dr. Eric Smith on Instagram awhile back in response to one of Slaton’s photos.

Dr. Smith is the physician who performed the aforementioned procedure on this reality star.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Tragically, as you might know by now, Tammy’s impressive journey led to her estrangement this spring from husband Caleb Willingham.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” an insider told The Sun in April, adding:

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program…

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining,” continues this new report.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

Willingham then passed away just a short time ago.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told People Magazine, adding back then:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”