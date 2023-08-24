Tammy Slaton: I Can’t Eat Much, But Look How Well I Can Cook!

Tammy Slaton has been watching her weight for quite a long time now.

As any 1000-Lb Sisters viewer knows well at this point, the cast member has dropped hundreds of pounds ever since her scale read 714 pounds on the show’s Season 4 premiere.

It’s really been a very impressive journey.

But just because Tammy can’t exactly stuff her face full of food these days… that doesn’t mean she can’t whip up some items in the kitchen with which she can stuff other people’s faces with food.

Tammy Slaton is posing here next to a plate of food. (Instagram)

In a tantalizing Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year old flashing her cooking skills, uploading photos of different food items that she had prepared in her Kentucky home.

“Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol,” Tammy wrote in the post’s caption.

The montahe of snapshots displayed a number of dishes — including potato casserole and chicken and dumplings.

For the last image, Slaton shared a selfie of herself next to one of her creations as she looked directly at the camera (above).

Who says Tammy Slaton can’t cook? She’s responsible for this masterpiece. (Instagram)

Many of Slaton’s fans weren’t expecting such content from the reality TV star, as they ended up both thanking her and praising her cooking prowess in the comment section.

“Omg your the only other person who makes chicken and dumplings like my family does! So good!” wrote one individual, while another chimed in as follows:

“You had me with the picture of the green beans potatoes and salt pork.

“My momma made them better than anyone but I must say yours look delicious just like she made them.”

Tammy Slaton uses TikTok as her main way to interact with her legion of fans. (TikTok)

Slaton suffered a near-death experience toward the end of 2022… and then got to work turning her life around.

She checked into a Ohio rehab facility early last year and eventually qualified for gastric bypass surgery.

Tammy has often taken to TikTok and other platforms in the many months since in order to show off the amazing progress she has made.

Last we heard, Slaton was down to around 400 pounds. We’re so very proud of her!

We grabbed this photo from a video Tammy Slaton shared on Instagram in the late summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime,” Tammy told People Magazine in May of all she had been through around that time.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine.

“I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it…

“I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

We continue to send our congratulations to Slaton for getting this far, and also continue to send her our prayers in the wake of her husband’s death.