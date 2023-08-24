Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan: 90 Day Fiance Couple Confirmed to be in America!

On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, it was time for Nicola to introduce Meisha to his family.

He wasn’t exactly chomping at the bit. Nicola seemed so convinced that his family would hate her that he dreaded telling the truth.

Weeks ago, multiple American fans photographed Nicola and Meisha. They weren’t in Israel, but in the United States.

At the time, some speculated that it was just a short visit on a tourist visa. That no longer appears to be the case — because he’s still here.

Nicola doesn’t seem to particularly like Meisha, and he’s deeply reluctant to tell his family who she really is. (TLC)

An eyewitness who spoke to In Touch Weekly spotted Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan spending time together in the US.

According to this source, “they look very happy together.”

And the insider had a lot of specific details. Last time, Nicola was visiting the Mall of America. This time, it looks like he’s just participating in everyday life.

Meisha’s first fishing outing with Nicola could have gone better. He says that it will be her last. (TLC)

“I can confirm Nicola is in the U.S.,” the source, Kim Rek, stated.

According to this insider, “I just spotted Meisha and Nicola together in her hometown of Blaine, Minnesota.”

Per the source, the two were “coming out of a shopping trip at Target.”

One has to wonder if Nicola was negging Meisha every time that she bought a new item. (TLC)

“Nicola was a gentleman and carried all their bags,” the insider dished.

The source detailed that he carried their cargo “as they walked the short few blocks back to her townhome!”

Living within walking distance of a grocery store or a Target can be a game-changer for people. That sounds great for her.

Meisha was clearly very happy to see Nicola in person after so many years of video calls. (TLC)

According to this eyewitness, the two seemed to be “talking, smiling, and laughing” the entire time.

“They walked back to her townhome, which is very close,” the spy dished.

“I called out their names as I drove by,” the eyewitness reported, “and they smiled and waved at me.”

Meisha and Nicola often have different priorities. And different interests. (TLC)

This August sighting means that Nicola was in the United States for weeks — at least.

It’s true that a tourist might stay for that long or longer. And yes, even tourists go on shopping trips — especially if their host needs to pick up some things.

It is our understanding (without being immigration experts) that an Israeli citizen can visit the US for months without a formal visa before they must return home.

Nicola likes monkeys, Meisha! (TLC)

But there are a number of factors that has fans doubting that Nicola is just stopping by the US.

The first is that these two waited seven years before meeting. And they’re both diehard Catholics. They plan to marry before having sex. That could be a motivator.

Besides, if he’s hanging out with her in the US, then they clearly didn’t end things (for good) in Israel. And that means that it’s very likely that they are at least engaged. Maybe doing a K-1 visa. Only time will tell.