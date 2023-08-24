Lala Kent BLASTS Raquel Leviss: She’s Screwing Us All By Quitting Vanderpump Rules!

As we’ve previously reported, Raquel Leviss will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for the show’s eleventh season.

Raquel’s reluctance to film initially appeared to be a bargaining tactic to secure her a more lucrative contract.

Now, however, we know that Raquel is finished with the show that made her famous, and she seems to have no plans of ever returning to television.

Leviss made her intentions clear in a recent interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

“I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer,” Raquel said, slipping in a quick jab at her former bosses and co-workers. “I can’t do that to myself.”

Not surprisingly, several of those co-stars felt the need to respond.

First, Katie Maloney called Raquel a liar and accused her of making misleading statements about her time on the show.

Now, Raquel’s main antagonist, Lala Kent, is echoing those and roasting Raquel for her refusal to return to VPR.

Lala Kent works the red carpet at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” Kent said on her podcast this week.

“And instead she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again.”

Lala went on to criticize Leviss for remarks she made to Frankel about Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix is living her best life after splitting from Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As you’re probably aware, Tom Sandoval had been dating Ariana for nearly a decade when he decided to pursue an affair with Raquel.

Leviss has attempted to minimize her role in all of this by insisting that she and Ariana were never really friends.

“Ariana and I were not best friends. We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She’s always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me,” Leviss said of Madix.

“She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don’t know … pursuing. And that was all great — but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

She continued:

“I just got wrapped up in this and wasn’t thinking clearly. But we were not best friends. The alliances — I called these people my friends because I really did believe that they were my friends.

“Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don’t know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch.”

Kent alleges that Leviss’ comments about Madix were nothing more than “blatant lies.”

Lala Kent spills the tea on Tom Sandoval in a scene from Vanbderpump Rules. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective. It was a flat-out lie and I can’t imagine you believe what you are saying,” Kent said on her podcast.

Raquel has yet to respond to those allegations, and she probably never will.

After all, she quit her high-paying job just so that she wouldn’t have to deal with her castmates anymore.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But she won’t be able to run from this sort of criticism forever.

In fact, Raquel will likely find that she has just as much drama in her life as she did before she quit the show.

Except now she won’t be paid for all that conflict.