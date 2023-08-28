Britney Spears Tripped "Cracking Head Open" During Fight with Sam Asghari, Doc Claims

In recent weeks, we have heard a lot about the events leading up to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce filing.

Some of it has been unsurprising. Allegedly, Sam became increasingly absent, leaving Britney to feel “abandoned.”

And some claims have been shocking. We’ve heard wild rumors that neither Britney nor Sam’s teams seem willing to support.

One of the latter is a report from a notoriously credible source that Britney and Sam once had an ugly fight … which led to a head injury that required stitches. But is it true?

Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair aired last week … a very short time after the divorce announcement went public.

And, some argue, perhaps the special aired a little too soon.

Viewers heard the claim that Britney and Sam once had a huge argument in a London hotel room.

TMZ‘s founder and Veronica Mars movie guest star Harvey Levin spoke during the TV special.

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room,” he announced.

“And it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey alleged. “She needed stitches.”

Just to be clear, no one seems to be explicitly accusing anyone of violence.

The sequence of alleged events is that they had a fight in a hotel room in London. Then Britney became injured. And then she required medical attention.

Allegedly. But, we have to wonder, is it true? If it is, how did this information leak?

Interestingly, Page Six spoke to an inside source who spins a very different tale. As in, a contradictory one.

“This did not happen,” the insider says.

According to the source, Britney and Sam have actually “never even been to London together.” Oops!

We should note that this is not the first time that some eyebrow-raising claims have arisen about this marriage.

Previously, rumors circulated about Sam accusing Britney of cheating on him with an employee.

Another allegation — not from Britney nor from Sam but from unnamed “sources” — even went so far as to say that Britney once “attacked” Sam in his sleep, giving him a “black eye.”

Those could be true, in the sense that a lot of things could, potentially, be true.

But Sam’s own reps have denied anything negative or otherwise against Britney. So far.

And an inside source dismissed the cheating and domestic attack claims. Claims which, we have to emphasize, Sam does not appear to have ever made himself.

Generally, one can expect TMZ and Page Six to report the same information, albeit with different tones.

Instead, we see these two behemoths of usually extremely reliable entertainment news reporting totally contradicting each other.

We don’t claim to have the inside scoop on either publication. One can only speculate that they rely upon different sources — insiders who can prove their closeness to this couple, but report very different information about them. Maybe one of these leakers has an agenda … or just really strong opinions.