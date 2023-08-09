Meri Brown Visits Mourns Late Parents, Posts Visit to Their Gravesite

Meri Brown very recently paid respects to two of the most important people in her life.

On Monday, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star revealed she visited her parents’ tombstones while at an undisclosed location over this past weekend.

“Quick pit stop on today’s travels,” Brown wrote alongside the following photo, adding in her caption:

“Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love.”

(Instagram)

Meri lost her father in 2007 and then her mother in 2021.

The Sister Wives cast member documented the moment when Brown learned her mom had passed away two years ago at age 76.

“I found out that she had been having a heart attack for a few days. It’s not something I’m ready for,” Brown said in the September 2022 episode while driving to her mother’s’s home in Utah.

“She’s only 76. … I don’t even know how to do this. It just happened so fast. My mom was the most giving person that I ever knew.”

Meri Brown posted this photo for social media followers to see in summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Following her death, Meri’s now-ex-husband, Kody Brown, told the cameras how heartbreaking the loss was for him.

It was as human of a moment as we’ve seen from Kody in a very long time.

“Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I fell in love with her first,” the father of 17 said at the time.

“She was always just warm to me.”

We continue to mourn the passing of Meri Brown’s mother, Bonnie. (Instagram)

TLC viewers were somewhat familiar with Bonnie because she showed up on the occasional Sister Wives episode, often in her capacity as helping to run her daughter’s bed and breakfast.

On what would have been Bonnie Ahlstrom’s 78th birthday this March, Meri commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet post on her official Instagram page.

“The most amazing, loving, kind, giving, selfless, Christ-centered, person I had the pleasure of knowing in this lifetime,” wrote the reality star.

“I miss talking to her, learning from her, and being inspired by her wisdom.”

See that double decker bus behind Meri Brown? She’s in London. (Instagram)

Previously, after burying her mom, Meri wrote:

“76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman,” wrote Meri, adding:

“This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others.

“This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate.

“This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom.”

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

A week later, she added:

“Seven days of hell, of unimaginable pain, of chaos and confusion. Seven days of more tears than I thought were in me. Seven days of wondering, what do I do now?” she wrote online.

“She always told me, when I get the call, I will go, it will be immediate and without warning.

“She didn’t lie.”

a