Kim Zolicak and Kroy Biermann Blame Each Other for Debts Amidst Reconciliation

Last month, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ditched their divorce plans.

They reconciled despite a very public split and saying a lot of unkind things about each other.

But just because they’re trying to make their marriage work doesn’t mean that it’s working.

On top of everything else, their money troubles are reportedly taking a major toll. The fighting just won’t stop.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at a Kentucky Derby hat contest on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York in this photo. (Getty)

TMZ reports that Don’t Be Tardy alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continue to grapple with major financial issues.

They refuse to address these publicly, those close to the couple acknowledge.

But the pressure is immense and it’s not going away any time soon.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband are very much over. They’re saying very mean things about each other. (instagram)

According to sources close tot eh couple, the are peacefully getting along one day.

And then, the next day, hostilities resume.

That is to say, this remains a volatile and turbulent “roller coaster” of a marriage.

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

The two are reportedly continuing to blame each other for their problems, including finances.

We previously reported on Kim and Kory’s tax debts alongside previous lawsuits from private companies like Target and BMW.

Yes, even rich people can go into debt. But while that’s not shameful, it can exacerbate existing problems in a marriage. And create whole new ones.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband can’t seem to decide what their future holds. (Instagram)

It seems that Kim and Kroy cannot figure out which of them is responsible for the family’s current financial woes.

During their erstwhile split, they both had a lot to say about the other.

And it appears that there is still a focus upon who is culpable. That doesn’t sound like the search for a solution, or a recipe for a happy marriage.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, their marriage is on rocky ground. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kim and Kroy’s marital strife is no secret.

Their four kids are reportedly witnesses to much of this mess. A lot of their conflict happens at home, after all.

Obviously, none of their kids asked to be part of this. This conflict is just something that’s happening to them.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are deep in debt. But still deeply in love apparently! (Getty)

Right now, the most positive piece of news is that Kim and Kroy are reportedly determined to make their marriage work.

Even with this unending drama, they want to keep their love for each other alive.

Remember, a lack of love was never the issue. It’s just that they found themselves unable to get along. Love by itself is not enough.

Seems impossible to believe now, but Kroy and Kim were once a very happy couple. (Instagram)

In addition to financial disagreements, police cam footage is causing new fights because of what Kim and Kroy said about each other.

It turns out that badmouthing your spouse on camera can bite you in the butt months later. Especially if you’re trying to reconcile.

Their personal problems and financial woes clearly have some overlap. We hope that they can overcome these hurdles.