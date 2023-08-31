Josh Seiter Lashes Out at Claims He Orchestrated Death Hoax: That's a LIE Told by Fame-Seekers!

On Monday, we shared the sad news of Josh Seiter’s apparent passing. The source was his own social media account.

Just hours later, Josh Seiter turned out to be alive. He claimed that someone had “hacked” his account.

Not everyone believes this. In fact, his (alleged?) ex-girlfriend Monica Beverly Hillz claims that he did this himself.

Josh is doubling down on the claim that someone hacked him. And he also alleges that he and Monica never dated, and hardly know each other.

It all began on Monday, August 28. A post on Josh Seiter’s Instagram announced his death. Josh was 36 years old.

He still is.

The former The Bachelorette contestant, who has since courted women from numerous reality TV franchises, is alive.

Josh has made numerous posts about his mental health.

In fact, just days before the false announcement of his death, he had posted about living with depression.

Though Josh is a complex, controversial figure for multiple reasons, many were saddened by the news of his passing. News that, again, was untrue.

By the following afternoon, Josh took to Instagram to announce that he was “alive and well.” He deleted the post about his death.

According to Josh, someone had “hacked” his account “for the last 24 hours.” He accused this person of “playing a cruel joke and mocking” his mental illnesses and his previous suicide attempts.

Josh vowed to “try to identify who was behind this.” Many have suggested a specific I Think You Should Leave meme in response, implying that they believe that Josh is the culprit.

In the aftermath of this cruel hoax, Monica Beverly Hillz alleged that her former romantic partner did this himself.

She posted at length to social media about this, calling him out for this bizarre “prank” that was a transparent scam for attention.

Monica also offered an interview to Entertainment Weekly, stating: “I’m baffled. I’m angry. I’m happy he’s alive, I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me.”

According to Monica, she and Josh rekindled their relationship earlier in August. They went Instagram official during the middle of the month.

However, people warned her to “run” and explained to her that Josh is a “clout chaser.” They apparently broke up the week before this grim hoax.

She also shared that she knows for a fact that Josh has side accounts on social media. It is her belief that she watched people react to his “death.”

On Wednesday, August 30, Josh Seiter insisted to Page Six that none of Monica’s very believable story is true.

“I didn’t fake my death, and I never would,” he claimed. Josh reiterated his story that he is the “victim of a hack.”

Oh, and he called Monica’s accusation both “offensive and disgusting.”

Oh, and he says that Monica is “not my ex.”

“Me and Monica hung out a grand total of three times over a week and a half,” he alleged. “I barely know her.”

Josh accused her “trying to milk her tenuous connection to me for all it’s worth.” He added: “She’s clearly desperate for attention … and it’s laughable.”

Whatever we may think of the alleged “hack” of Josh’s Instagram (certainly, there’s at least one hack in this story), Josh accusing someone else about being a fame-seeker is hilarious. Especially someone genuinely more famous than he is.

Josh has hit on all three exes from Sister Wives. He dated a Love After Lockup star and two of the 90 Day Fiance alums who have the poorest judgment. Which is saying a lot.

Even though Josh Seiter is a deeply terrible person, we’re glad that he didn’t die by suicide. We hope that he is one day able to address … all of the stuff that’s going on with him.