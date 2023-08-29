Josh Seiter: My Account Was Hacked! I’m Actually Alive, Everyone!

UHHHH. Just kidding, apparently?

One day after Bachelor Nation was stunned to learn that Josh Seiter had killed himself at the age of 36, the former Bachelorette suitor has now come out and said otherwise.

Yes, said otherwise.

Josh Seiter says he’s very much alive.

Josh Seiter allegedly killed himself in August 2023… only to claim 24 hours later that his account was hacked. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, Seiter shared an Instagram video in which he claimed his account had been hacked and that he’s not even close to being six feet under.

“Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked,” the ABC personality said in the footage.

“For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it.

“Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts.”

(Instagram)

That much we believe to be accurate.

Just four days prior to his apparently NON-death, the former reality TV star shared a photo of himself smiling with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Seiter had perviously been candid about his struggles with mental health over the years, confessing last month that he battled “feelings of worthlessness on a daily basis,” writing to his 450,000 followers on social media:

“How are we going to stop conditioning our self-worth on the acceptance of others?

“The answer to that question only came after I was open and honest with the world about my mental health struggles. It does get better.”

This was the photo Josh Seiter used as a promotional snapshot during his time on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

As aspiring husband on The Bachelorette Season 11, Seiter continued in his shocking Tuesday video:

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post.

“I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion.

“And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys.”

A post online said Josh Seiter has died in August 2023. But he’s alive! (Instagram)

Monday’s death announcement — which has since been deleted — was attributed to his family.

It included a mention of the Suicide Hotline and it read as follows:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing.

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone…

“We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being.”

(Instagram)

As cited above, Seiter competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on her Bachelorette season in 2015, but he was eliminated in week one.

He made various headlines over the past few months for trying to woo reality stars from an abundance of programs, such as Amy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters fame and Meri Brown of Sister Wives.

We have no idea what to make of the update to this story — but we’re glad Josh Seiter is alive.

If he really was hacked, that sure sucks.

If this was some kind of cry for help, we hope he finds what he needs in the very near future.