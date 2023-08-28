Erin Lichy Vows RHONY Revenge Against Brynn Whitfield After Flirty Chat with Husband (Recap)

This season of The Real Housewives of New York City has shown surprising depth to some of the RHONY 14 stars.

But make no mistake: none of them are above petty conflicts.

Erin Lichy was already griping after Sai left her 10 year anniversary party early. That’s sort of a recurring issue for Erin’s events.

So imagine her outrage when she learned what Brynn had said to her husband. At her anniversary party. Oh, right, you don’t have to imagine.

On RHONY Season 14, Episode 6, Brynn Whitfield may have jokingly suggested to Abe Lichy that he didn’t need to remain married. To her castmate. At his 10-year anniversary party. (Bravo)

Before we get into what went down on Episode 7, let’s briefly recap what happened last week on Episode 6.

Brynn Whitfield was being her usual flirty self while chatting with Abe Lichy at his anniversary party.

With Jessel there to bear witness (along with the cameras), she joked that he could find a way out of his marriage contract — and date her.

Jessel Taank cracked up at the way that Brynn Whitfield jokingly hit on Abe Lichy. Abe’s wife would not feel the same way, however. (Bravo)

Just to be clear, Brynn wasn’t trying to steal Erin “Stop The Steal” Lichy‘s husband. (Also, that’s not how it works; the only way to “steal” a spouse is kidnapping, which is a crime)

She was joking. Abe knew that she was joking. Jessel knew that she was joking.

But we all knew that Erin wasn’t going to be jumping for joy when she learned of this.

The way that RHONY’s cameras panned around the gym while we heard the fairly convincing, erotic sounds of Brynn Whitfield working out? That’s art, right there. (Bravo)

Back to this episode, Brynn seems to be the only one who isn’t waiting for a giant cartoon anvil to drop on her head.

(Erin would be the cartoon character pushing it, to be clear. Or dropping it. However anvils work; I’m not a blacksmith)

Sai De Silva was doing some bonding with Jenna Lyons. This is where she learned that Jenna’s original name was Judith.

“Do we need to revisit last night?” Jenna Lyons asks her castmate, Sai De Silva. See, Sai had walked out of a party, and Jenna is hoping to warn her about the spurned host’s wrath. (Bravo)

And this was also when Jenna gave Sai a bit of a head’s up that Erin was royally pissed about Sai skipping out.

Sai left because there was not enough food for her. She does not eat meat. And we have all seen Sai talk about food a lot.

Now, Sai didn’t seem to feel that she’d made some grave mistake. But Jenna let her know anyway.

Erin Lichy has several bones to pick with her castmates. Talkng during the vows is only part of it. One fo them left. One of them wore sunglasses the whole night. (Bravo)

An unhappy Erin sat down with Abe to discuss how the group’s antics “rubbed her the wrong way.”

Her sister, Kelley, had clashed with the Housewives because they were talking amongst themselves during toasts and vows.

Erin also pointed out that Sai “didn’t even say goodbye” before she left to find find. “That’s just so beyond rude,” Erin remarked. She felt that they should have known better.

Abe Lichy tells Erin about how one of her castmates jokingly hit on him at their 10-year anniversary celebration. He laughed, but she is not laughing. (Bravo)

At this point, Abe brought up that Brynn had joked that they weren’t technically married.

Initially, Erin and Abe didn’t exchange vows. While that’s not actually a legal loophole, Brynn was just joking.

Brynn also joked that he should look her up when he and Erin divorce. And yes, for the record, she did drop the D-word.

A RHONY flashback shows Brynn Whitfield telling Abe Lichy that he could exploit a technicality to “get out of” his marriage to Erin. She was joking. Flirtatiously. (Bravo)

Abe did laugh at the joke, but he admitted to Erin that it was a “weird” thing to say in “the setting.”

“It really pisses me off,” Erin ranted to the camera. “She came in. She started some s–t.” And she scolded Abe for having found Brynn funny.

Erin went on: “She said rude things to my husband. She wore sunglasses the whole time. Then she walked out. Sometimes she doesn’t have tact, and it really pisses me off.”

Erin Lichy does not like anything that she’s hearing about how her castmates behaved at her anniversary party. (Bravo)

“I don’t know why you’re laughing, I’m, like, disgusted,” Erin chastised Abe.

“How is it funny that she’s joking that you should be f–king around?” she demanded.

“I’m, like, sick to my stomach,” Erin expressed. “I just don’t even know how I’m supposed to be in the same room as her.”

Brynn Whitfield meets up with Elise, who instructs people on how to make wreaths. What a life. (Bravo)

Honestly, if you’ve ever had someone ruin a party, you can understand Erin’s feelings. But it’s largely a question of whether or not her castmates actually ruined anything.

Meanwhile, Brynn — still blissfully unaware of Erin’s fury — met up with Elise, who would lead the group in making wreaths.

She was planning a cute, kitschy little party ahead of Christmas (and, you know, the numerous other holidays that time of year).

Sai De Silva sits down at the table next to Jenna Lyons. True to form, Sai is complaining about the food options. (Bravo)

Erin did attend the party, but not with good intentions. (Ubah Hassan did not, as she was under the weather)

In fact, she told the camera fairly directly that she’s holding a grudge.

“I want to ruin her party, just like she ruined mine,” Erin announced. Whether she was joking, everyone could tell that she was not in a great mood as soon as she arrived.

Erin Lichy arrives, and her castmates immediately detect her dark mood. (Bravo)

Like we said, everyone noticed the stormcloud over Erin’s head.

At first, no one — except perhaps Jenna, who chose to not intercede much at all — seemed to know why.

Sai likely suspected, thanks to Jenna’s warning. But she didn’t have long to wait.

Erin Lichy very bluntly confronts her castmate about leaving her party early. (Bravo)

Shortly after joining in on the wreath-making, Erin made a not-so-subtle jab about how early Sai had left her party.

Seriously, it’s the kind of passive-aggressive thing that people in deeply toxic marriages on TV dramas say.

This put Sai on the defensive. She quickly reminded Erin that she didn’t have enough food out, and she left because she was hungry.

Sai De Silva very bluntly tells her castmate that she “doesn’t care” that it was poor etiquette to leave early. She was hungry, and the party didn’t have much food to offer. (Bravo)

Yes, Sai talks and complains about food and food options a great deal.

But being particular about food is normal and usually healthy.. And when you’re hungry, you’re hungry.

Erin thinks that it’s childish, but maybe Sai just has a very fast metabolism to go with her dietary restrictions.

Brynn Whitfield discovers that her castmate is unhappy with her. (Bravo)

Then, Erin picked a fight with Brynn over her jokes to Abe, demanding: “Do you think it’s normal to do that?”

She went on to her stunned castmate: “You said, ‘Wow so you’re not actually married because at your first wedding, you didn’t actually say vows.’”

Erin added: “And then ‘You said whenever you’re ready to get divorced, please let me know.’”

Jessel Taank looks amused as Erin Lichy confronts Brynn Whitfield. Jessel was the witness to the original event, and now she gets to watch the aftermath unfold. (Bravo)

A furious Erin continued: “I don’t care if it’s a joke to bring up divorce with my husband at my 10-year anniversary party.”

Jessel looked on. Remember, she was there for Brynn’s whole conversation with Abe.

And she spoke up to defend Brynn. Though, in the process, she may have gone overboard.

Brynn Whitfield defends herself while Jessel Taank backs her up, explaining that Brynn was simply being herself. (Bravo)

They both insisted that she’d never said “divorce.” But she did. She did. It was a joke, but she did.

Meanwhile, Sai grew tired of the conflict, and called both Brynn and Erin “grinches” for harshing the holiday vibes.

To the confessional, Sai was blunt: “It’s not a big deal. We all know Brynn loves to flirt. That’s what she does. Does she really want your husband? No.”

Sai De Silva speaks very frankly to the confessional camera. (Bravo)

In her own confessional moment, Jessel said something very similar

“I know women that are out to get your husband,” she said.

“And this,” Jessel explained, “was not that moment.”

Looking gorgeous in red, Jessel Taank points out that the conflict among two of her castmates has lost the plot. (Bravo)

At this point, Brynn felt defensive and clearly exhausted by Erin.

She warned Erin: “Accuse me of flirting with a married man, things are really going to get real.”

Eventually, Brynn told her that she’d been talking to Abe in the first place because Erin’s party was “boring.”

Brynn Whitfield digs in her heels and fires back, declaring that the party that she allegedly ruined was “boring.” Probably true, but she also probably shouldn’t say it. (Bravo)

Erin left the party the same way that she entered: angry.

Unlike her entrance, she left early.

And Sai’s “Merry Christmas” sounded less like a sincere farewell and a lot more like a reminder that Erin was, as she’d said, being a bit of a Grinch.

A furious Erin Lichy storms away, while Sai De Silva wishes her a “Merry Christmas.” We suspect that Sai’s farewell was intended to highlight how crabby Erin seemed. (Bravo)

“This is the difference between Brynn and most of my friends,” Erin told the confessional camera.

“Brynn digs her heels,” she complained. “She doesn’t take ownership.”

Erin accused: “She can’t apologize and move on.”

Erin Lichy calls her sister, Kelley, to complain about her castmate. (Bravo)

Outside, Erin called her sister, Kelley.

Kelley also griped about Erin’s castmates and especially about Brynn, declaring that they were rude.

Maybe a little? Even as an uptight person myself, it seems like Erin’s a little tightly wound about this. And her friend, Jenna, clearly agrees.

Jenna Lyons speaks to the confessional about how small conflicts can spiral into larger ones. (Bravo)

In the confessional, Jenna told the camera about how Erin hadn’t needed to let this escalate. But she’d escalated it herself.

And Jenna, who has previously marveled at Brynn’s flirting skills, added that Brynn was flirty while ordering steak.

So there was no need for this to get so ugly. Erin and Brynn just clearly only get along under specific circumstances.

Jenna Lyons passes out gifts to her castmates … except for the one who is sick, and the one who stormed away in a huff. (Bravo)

Jenna passed out gifts to the remaining ladies. This is sort of her version of Oprah’s Favorite Things, but many of them are her own brand or collaborations.

Sai teased her about these being “sponsored” gifts.

Meanwhile, Jessel very consciously expressed her gratitude. You know what that is? Growth!