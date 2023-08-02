Gabby Windey: Surprise! I’ve Got a Girlfriend!

Gabby Windey has found someone new to accept her figurative rose.

It’s just now who many folks out there likely expected it to be.

Windey, who co-anchored The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia last year, stopped by The View on Tuesday in order to provide an update on her personal life.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” she said on air to open a surprising announcement.

Gabby Windey made a surprise announcement in August 2023. She is dating a woman. (Instagram)

Continued Windey:

“I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Later the same day, Windey shared a collection of photos with her girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman, via Instagram.

“Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she captioned the post.

(Instagram)

As you can see directly above, the reality star also posted a shot of her kissing Hoffman on her Instagram Story, which Hoffman reposted, writing:

“Guys some news… I am gay.”

Windey was a suitor in Season 26 of The Bachelor, as one of the women vying for Clayton Echard’s affections.

She and Recchia both got screwed over on air by Echard and were then chosen to headline Season 19 of The Bachelorette, becoming the first duel leads in series history.

Gabby Windey didn’t win Dancing With the Stars. But she won the hearts of viewers. (ABC)

The nurse ended her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer, but they’d ended their romance by November.

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Windey told Fox News at the time.

“So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Winde also finished second on Dancing with the Stars, an experience that caused her to meet Jersey Shore cast member Vinny Guadagnino.

There was speculation at one point that Guadagnino and Windey were hooking up.

Ah, happier times. Erich Schwer proposes here to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette finale. (ABC)

Alas, that was all back then.

As for now?

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” Windey said on The View about her sexuality and how she feels these days.

“I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… they didn’t make it down the aisle. (ABC)

She added:

“So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from?

“But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

We’re so very happy for Gabby Windey that she has figured this out. We wish her the best of luck.