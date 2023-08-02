Donald Trump Indicted for Failed Attempt to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

He tried.

He failed.

And now he may spend the rest of his life in prison as a result.

On August 1, Donald Trump was indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, along with other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Getty)

According to the indictment, Trump was charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States… conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding… obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding… and conspiracy against rights.

Six co-conspirators, four of whom are lawyers who acted on behalf of the former President around this time, were also named in the legal papers.

The indictment claims that Trump, after losing the aforementioned election to Joe Biden “was determined to remain in power.”

The indictment also says these co-conspirators “helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification” of votes.

Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty)

Reads a section of the indictment:

“So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, held a brief press conference shortly after the indictment was publicized, stating:

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant.”

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023. (Getty Images)

Indeed, at the crux of this indictment is the belief that Trump didn’t merely rattle on and on about the 2020 election having been rigged or stolen.

It’s that he knew this was a lie.

Hilariously, and depressingly, this marks the THIRD indictment of the twice-impeached former Commander-in-Chief, who has indicted two times before in 2023:

Once for alleged hush money payments made to women surrounding the 2016 election.

And then again on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump speaks during a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training at the Grimes Community Center in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. (Getty)

In a message posted to his social media site Truth Social moments before the indictment was announced, Trump basically called Smith a lunatic, adding:

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?

“Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. (Getty Images)

Trump’s ex-running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, issues his harshest rebuke to date of Trump after this indictment was made official.

Said the 2024 Presidential hopeful in a statement that showed the tiniest bit of spine:

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

We’ll soon find out if the American voting public agrees.