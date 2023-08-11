Clare Crawley Says Dale Moss Engagement was Crushing: "It Brought Out the Worst in Me"

Remember when Clare Crawley didn’t just fall hard for Dale Moss…

… she fell SO hard for Dale Moss that she agreed to marry him after just a few weeks as The Bachelorette in 2020, becoming the first series lead to depart the show before her finale was even filmed?

Feels like ages ago, doesn’t it?

This past Tuesday, Crawley was a guest on the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,” opening up to the hosts about the romance that made her a household name.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley went through a lot. In the end, they were not meant to be. (Instagram)

“I was in a relationship that was not healthy for me … it crushed me,” Crawley said on this podcast.

“That relationship brought out the worst in me. It crushed me. It crushed my spirit. It crushed in so many ways who I was as a woman.”

Crawley and Moss called it quits for good in September 2021.

About a month later, Clare strongly implied that Moss wasn’t honest or straightforward with her.

“I trusted somebody,” she said back then.

“I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Dale Moss meets and greets Clare Crawley in this scene from opening night of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

While she didn’t mention Moss by name on the aforementioned podcast appearance, Crawley opened up about how her happiness “dipped low” after being on The Bachelorette — in part, because she felt like she was “begging somebody for their love” in numerous ways.

“It brought me down to a level that I didn’t want to be at, that I questioned myself,” Crawley continued of the failed engagement.

“I thought I was asking for too much, I thought I was not a good communicator. All these things.”

Crawley even said the tumultuous romance “paralyzed me temporarily,” thinking back to the “very last day” she spoke with Moss.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged and then broke up shortly afterward. We hope they find happiness. (Instagram)

“[It] was the day I was told that I was going to have to go say goodbye to my mother because she was really, really sick then,” she said, referring to her mom, Lilia, who suffers from dementia.

“He basically said, ‘That’s not my problem.’ I begged him to please not leave me in that moment.”

Jeez, huh?!?

It was at that moment Crawley reflected on the romance and wondered why she was “begging this man to have human decency.”

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged on The Bachelorette. They are no longer part of each other’s lives. (Instagram)

Yes, Crawley is talking at length here about her ex.

But, no, she isn’t hung up on him.

Clare is now married to Ryan Dawkins!

And she’s pregnant with her first child!

Clare Crawley is a married woman. And she looks rather happy about that, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

On the podcast, Crawley said she is so very “grateful” to have met Dawkins, growing emotional on air and adding:

“He’s so good to me, and is there in the darkest, deepest moments.”

We’re so very glad to hear this.

We continue to wish Clare Crawley nothing but the absolute best.