Clare Crawley: Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins!!!

For Clare Crawley, the journey to everlasting love is over.

But a brand new journey is about to begin.

On Thursday afternoon, the former Bachelorette lead confirmed via Instagram that she and her husband of five months, Ryan Dawkins, were expecting their first baby together.

It will arrived thanks to a surrogate.

Clare Crawley kisses her husband in this photo as they celebrate news that they’re gonna be parents. (Instagram)

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!,” Crawley wrote as a caption to a very sweet social media video on July 12.

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!

“I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

Crawley went on to touch on the “uncertain world of IVF” and how the spouses had been trying to get pregnant themselves for a long time before deciding on the surrogate route.

Clare Crawley is a married woman. And she looks rather happy about that, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

Added Crawley:

“I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

Dawkins is already dad to two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

(Instagram)

In February, Crawley addressed speculation she was pregnant after a photo from a wedding she attended garnered attention.

We can now understand why she reacted at the time as follows:

“I understand the good intentions behind this… but it is never ok to ask someone this IMO.

“You never know what someone’s private/personal health journey is. I can promise you this… I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask.”

Clare Crawley flashes a big smile here while talking to a suitor on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Crawley made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2014 when she competed for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart on season 18 of The Bachelor.

She went on to appear on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as Bachelor Winter Games prior to be named the actual Bachelorette in March 2020.

Clare then went ahead and accepted a proposal from Dale Moss after just four episodes, leaving the series immediately afterward.

Crawley and Moss broke up just two months after their engagement aired … but later rekindled their romance.

In September 2021, however, they called it quits for good.

Clare Crawley has a big smile on her face during this scene from her second week as the Bachelorette. (ABC)

Ahead of her nuptials to Dawkins, meanwhile, the reality star admitted that she and Ryan didn’t anticipate a long engagement.

“I think I’m not getting any younger,” she told E! News in October.

“And I know for a fact he’s the love of my life.

“And whether it’s in two months or whether it’s in two years, I’m just happy we have each other…

“Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing.”