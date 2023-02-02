Clare Crawley: I’m a Married Woman! At Last!

Clare Crawley is no longer The Bachelorette.

And she’s no longer a Bachelorette, either.

The former ABC lead married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on February 1, according to both People Magazine… and Crawley herself.

“Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” Crawley captioned the following photo from her special day with Dawkins.

Clare Crawley is a married woman. And she looks rather happy about that, doesn’t she?

The ex-Bachelorette, who got engaged to Dawkins in October, also spoke to People about her nuptials.

“If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing!” Clare told this outlet, adding:

“Happiest day of my life hands down!”

Crawley rose to small screen fame after one of the more unique Bachelorette runs in history: She accepted a proposal from Dale Moss after just four weeks of filming and then walked away from the franchise immediately afterward.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley kissed to celebrate their engagement. But they have since split up.

It remains unclear exactly what drove Crawley and Moss apart, but the former dragged the latter very hard in late 2021.

“I trusted somebody,” Clare said of Dale at the time.

“I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Back to happier times for Crawley, though, okay?

Back in October, after the aforementioned engagement in Las Vegas, Crawley wrote on Instagram:

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together. The easiest YES of my life.”

Dawkins later spoke to Us Weekly and gushed like man over his now-wife.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” he told the tabloid at the time.

“She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Crawley initially appeared on the The Bachelor in 2014 during Season 18, competing for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart and affection.

She was sent home heartbroken during the finale.

She also was part of the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and 2015, but did not find love either time.

Crawley then went on to win Bachelor Winter Games, where she met Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018. The two got engaged a short while later, but broke up after just three months.

Why will it work this time around with Dawkins?

“He brings so much calmness to me and so much security and is always reassuring and loving and just very consistent with how he loves me and doesn’t make me question it or doubt it for a second,” she told Us Weekly last year.

“And loving him is just easy.”