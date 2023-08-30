Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are Being SO Sneaky, Not Fooling Anyone

Just last week, fans were speculating that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still dating.

Since then, reports have said the same — despite breakup rumors.

It remains a complicated topic, as neither the makeup mogul nor the heartthrob have confirmed (or denied) the entanglement.

In fact, it’s looking like the “secrecy” surrounding things is part of the thrill. Because eyewitnesses just spotted Kylie and Timothee leaving his home separately. Nice try, guys!

On Saturday, August 26, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet left his Beverly Hills mansion.

They did not leave together. The two left separately. And they were, relatively speaking, “incognito.”

But that attempt at subterfuge did not stop Page Six from reporting the details of Kylie pulling out of the Dune thirst trap’s driveway in her Cadillac Escalade.

Kylie leaving Timothee’s home arguably speaks for itself. But he left, too.

But only 5 minutes before her departure, Timothee made his getaway in his new Lucid electric sedan.

That’s smart. If the actual resident leaves, most people would assume that they don’t have a guest waiting behind. But it didn’t avail them this time.

Incidentally, they both wore black outfits and (wisely, given escalating COVID-19 levels) face masks.

But there’s no mistaking the sight of Kylie or of Timothee. They’re both hot, famous, and very distinct.

Oh, and they were driving their own cars.

Like we said, we cannot technically confirm that they are a couple. Hey, people can spend time together without boning!

Even really, really hot people who act goofy and mysterious about whatever they have going on.

However, when reports claimed that Kylie and Timothee had split earlier this summer, a new report debunked them.

Despite rumors that they’d broken up (even claiming that Timothee had used Kylie), TMZ reported that they were still together.

“Any reports that say otherwise are false,” the source informed the tabloid.

That same insider went on to advise Kylie and Timothee’s shared and respective fans to “not to believe everything they read.” Good advice!

And, just days ago, fans spotted Kylie visiting Timothee’s house.

(Her security team was with her, of course, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a date)

In fact, the public has viewed these two as romantically linked since April of this year. That means that we’re nearing month six of their whole situation.