Britney Spears Reconciles With Dad, Brother Amid Surgery, Increasingly Messy Divorce Drama

Britney Spears is probably feeling mighty lonely these days.

The pop icon’s divorce from Sam Asghari is making tabloid headlines across the globe, and insiders say finding herself at the center of this controversy had been a very isolating experience for Britney.

Sources say Spears lacks a proper support system, and the split from Sam essentially left her completely alone in the world.

That might be why Brit has decided to attempt reconciliations with several members of her dysfunctional family.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

As you’re probably aware, Britney cut off her father, mother, brother, and sister after they all worked together to maintain the conservatorship that made her a virtual prisoner for years.

For a time, it looked as though she would never speak to any of them again.

But in the wake of her divorce, Britney appears to have had a change of heart about the family who betrayed her.

Britney Spears with her father in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, Brit is planning to reach out to her father to repair their relationship.

The news comes as a major surprise to fans, many of whom assumed that Britney would never speak to her father again.

After all, Jamie Spears was the main architect of the conservatorship that stripped Britney of many of her basic rights and freedoms.

Britney Spears looks glum in this photo taken at her home in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But Jamie is in his seventies, and he’s dealing with some serious health issues.

Insiders say Britney wants to repair their relationship before it’s too late.

Jamie has been in and out of the hospital in recent years, and it seems he’s suffering greatly as a result of an infection caused by a knee replacement procedure.

The 71-year-old has another surgery coming up, and sources say Britney hopes to be by his side as he recovers.

Britney Spears posted this photo on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Also back in the picture is Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears.

The 46-year-old has reportedly been living with Britney as she attempts to navigate her increasingly messy divorce.

“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” an insider tells Page Six, adding that Bryan’s support has been “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.

Britney poses with her brother in an undated photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bryan wasn’t as involved with the conservatorship as the other members of the Spears clan, but the news that he’s living with Britney is still surprising.

As recently as last year, Britney seemed to be done with her entire family, but she began to contemplate forgiveness even before she and Asghari parted ways.

Earlier this year, Britney briefly reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, but insiders say “there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled.”

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridge, and Lynne Spears attend the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Britney has a similarly rocky relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Insiders say the sisters have tried to patch things up, but there’s still a good deal of tension between them.

So Brit might never get along with her entire family.

But it seems she’s focused on rebuilding her support network in the wake of her split from Sam.