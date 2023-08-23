Tammy Slaton to Sister Amy: Your Boyfriend Sucks!

According to a new report, Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are no longer engaged in any sort of physical fighting.

Sadly, and surprisingly, the 1000-Lb Sisters stars actually did get into fisticuffs of some kind a few weeks ago, prompting TLC to halt filming on Season 4 of their reality show.

Shooting has since re-started.

However, based on what someone recently told The Sun, this doesn’t mean Amy and Tammy are on the same page at the moment.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Specifically, this outlet claims, Tammy is extremely critical of Amy’s new boyfriend, some guy named Tony Rodgers.

Simply put, Tammy “does not like Tony at all,” The Sun writes, citing some trips the siblings went on with the Michigan native before he moved in with Amy in Kentucky.

The source explains that Tony and Amy “fought so much that they missed numerous exits and just screamed at each other the whole time” during one of these trips, as witnessed by Amy at the time.

But “they are still acting like a happy couple,” the insider added of Rodgers and Slaton.

This is a photo of Tony Rodgers, the man who started dating Amy Slaton in the late summer of 2023. (YouTube)

Amy, of course, is in the middle of a divorce from Michael Halterman… her spouse of four years who various family members allegedly didn’t like very much, either.

The couple split in March and are currently engaged in a custody battle over their young sons, Gage and Glenn.

Those toddlers are residing these days with Tammy five days a week, and then with their dad on the weekends.

It’s unclear how Michael feels about the fact that Rodgers is living with his kids and estranged wife, but we can’t imagine he’s very happy about this development.

Amy Slaton likes to use filters. But her fans wanna see her natural beauty online. (tikTok)

As for the status of Amy and Tony’s relationship, the Sun source now claims they are “going strong” and “spending lots of time with the kids.”

As cited above, though, this situation doesn’t sit particularly well with Tammy, who feels as if “Tony does nothing but live off of Amy,” states this unnamed individual.

It sounds like she at least has the best interest of her sister in mind.

And let’s not forget that Tammy is dealing with a very personal and painful situation herself.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away on June 30.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” the TLC personality told People Magazine in July, adding at the time:

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”