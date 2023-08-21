Britney Spears Goes Topless, Gets Licked By Random Dude In First Instagram Videos Since Sam Asghari Split

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears last week after just 14 months of marriage.

It’s showing all the signs of turning into a messy divorce, with Asghari accusing Spears of abuse and indicating that he intends to challenge the prenup.

But despite all of the drama and scrutiny, it seems that Britney is unbothered.

In her first post since the split was announced, Britney made no mention of Sam, and instead, she casually announced that she intends to buy a horse.

Britney Spears rides a horse on the beach in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And in the new Instagram content that she posted over the weekend, Spears seems to be making the most of the single life.

First, she posted a video in which she appears to be rolling around naked (or at least topless) in a bed.

Was it her bed? Was this Britney’s way of reminding Sam what he’s walking away from?

Britney Spears went topless on Instagram in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We may never know the motives behind the clip, but the most scandalous footage was yet to come.

On Sunday, Britney posted a video in which an unidentified man appears to lick her leg.

In a somewhat confusing caption, she explained that this was part of a wild weekend adventure in which she drove an hour “for chicken” and was tailed by paparazzi.

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!!” Britney wrote.

:Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???” she continued.

“Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Britney Spears looks glum in this photo taken at her home in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s not totally clear how the leg-licker factored into all of that, but Britney fans were encouraged by the news that she enjoyed herself over the weekend.

After all, the posts came just hours after Britney broke her silence and revealed that the split from Asghari had left her “shocked” and in pain.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” Britney wrote.

“But … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!” she continued.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” continued Spears in her message.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

So while the split may have come as a shock to fans, it seems Britney has seen it coming for quite some time.

Perhaps that’s one reason that she’s finding it so easy to move on.