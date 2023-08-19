Kim Kardashian Slammed With Ozempic Accusations Over Ultra-Thin Body

Fans know that Kim Kardashian’s appearance has been central to her brand, even though it has evolved over the years. At times, rapidly.

And fans also know that Kim has an interest in health and the more vague, sometimes sinister “wellness” industry.

Right now, those two interests are intersecting. And, possibly, backfiring.

Is Kim Kardashian using diabetes drug Ozempic for a controversial weight loss scheme? Fans think so — and they’re furious.

“I’m actually never free,” Kim Kardashian captioned this photo in mid-August 2023. “I make time.” (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian looks great. No one is questioning that.

And her body has always had somewhat extreme proportions. Her dramatic hourglass figure speaks for itself.

But for many fans, the above photo is a departure from the figure that they recognize. And that’s where the Ozempic accusations are cropping up.

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023. (Getty)

One commenter quipped: “The ozempic is ozempicking!”

Another offered Kim a backhanded compliment, crowning her an “Ozempic queen.”

A follower with a very resigned tone wrote: “I think they’re all on ozempic.” There’s a Victoria Justice meme for that one. (Victoria, we can confidently but somewhat ironically say, is not on Ozempic)

Kim Kardashian is ready to re-enter the dating pool. And she’s going blonde for the occasion! (Instagram)

Others fired off accusation that Kim Kardashian is misusing photoshop again to distort her figure.

Part of the issue is that this can be extremely damaging. Kim is an influencer by trade — to argue that warping her appearance for Instagram doesn’t impact her followers would be absurd on its face. Laughable, even.

The other part is that Kim editing her body, as she sometimes does, is so cringe. It’s obvious, it’s not fooling anyone, and she’s a total knockout.

Is Kim trying so show Pete Davidson what he’s missing? (Instagram)

Now, we want to be very clear that we do not know that Kim is on Ozempic.

As you can see, Kim’s figure has changed from time to time. Some of her ultra-slim, ab-centric looks came years before the Ozempic craze.

However, we know that numerous celebrities (and people are less famous but still rich) have used Ozempic.

Kim Kardashian looks like she’s geared up to fight Thanos as she supervises a Dolce & Gabbana fashion project in Milan in late 2022. (Hulu)

Ozempic is a diabetes medication. It can save lives.

However, some people have been using it in recent years to lose weight. How? This injectible medication suppresses their appetite.

We wouldn’t call it a “miracle drug.” It has a number of side effects. Lab rodents that received injections of the drug developed the same kind of cancer. And, again, it’s for diabetes.

Is this Kim Kardashian or a mannequin? That’s the question some critics now have. (Instagram)

There have been documented Ozempic shortages in the US and Australia.

Obviously, people who need it to live should take priority. But money talks.

Between that and the side effects — and the fact that the effects go away when you stop taking it — Ozempic is controversial.

Kim Kardashian may be excited during this July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, but her shoulders are screaming “we got too much sun!” (Hulu)

There is a lot to discuss when it comes to Ozempic. Many argue that we do not know the long-term effects that people may face.

However, there is another angle. Are these “Ozempic accusations” just another form of body-shaming? Could it be that people are using this as a cover to condemn Kim’s body?

Some people are probably being very earnest. Others might want to do some soul-searching. We hope that Kim is being healthy and responsible.