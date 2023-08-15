Angus Cloud: Suicide Note Revelation Leads to New Cause of Death Theory

It’s been two weeks since we learned of the tragic death of Angus Cloud.

The wildly talented star of HBO’s Euphoria was just 25 years old.

Angus’ death occurred less than two months after his beloved father, Conor Hickey, passed away.

Sources close to the situation indicated that Angus was deeply distraught over the loss of his dad, and he may have taken his own life.

Angus Cloud

However, Angus’ mother has repeatedly insisted that her son did not commit suicide, and it seems more and more likely that his death was the result of an unintentional overdose.

A new revelation regarding the investigation into Cloud’s death has further bolstered the theory that his passing was accidental.

According to a report from TMZ, Cloud did not leave a suicide note, and there were no clues found at the scene of his death that would indicate any intention to take his own life.

Angus Cloud

Angus’ mother, Lisa Cloud, was the one who found his body and called 911.

She told the operator that paramedics were needed for a “possible overdose.”

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that,” Lisa later said in a statement given to police.

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age.

“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” she continued.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

In what may be further acknowledgement that Angus accidentally overdosed, his family made mention of the actor’s mental health issues in a statement issued shortly after his death.

Angus Cloud

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family wrote.

The official cause of Cloud’s death has not been revealed, and police say they’re still waiting on the results of a medical examiner’s report.

Authorities have already indicated that there was no sign of struggle of foul play.

Angus Cloud

In the weeks since his death, Cloud has been the subject of countless loving tributes from family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans.

Our thoughts go out to his family during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on his developing story as new information becomes available.