90 Day The Last Resort Trailer Teases Fights, Divorce Papers, and Angela’s Bikini

We are just a little more than one week away from 90 Day: The Last Resort‘s cast of fan-favorites and villains.

The couples are no longer a secret (not that they ever really were) and we even know a lot of spoilers for how all of this went down.

Now, there’s a superteaser offering fans a preview of the chaos and drama to come.

Nobody asked for this spinoff, but it’s coming anyway. And it’s going to be entirely different from any of the shows that came before.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren appear on the superteaser ahead of the series premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

It will actually be nice to see Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, plus Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, again.

Unfortunately, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will be part of the cast, too.

Weirdly, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown are part of it. Weren’t they basically over before this filmed? Maybe we’ll find out.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa sit side-by-side in the 90 Day: The Last Resort superteaser trailer. (TLC)

As the teaser suggests, each of these couples were in the Florida Keys to “face their relationship demons.”

It’s supposed to be a make-or-break season, with the couples deciding whether to stay together or split up permanently.

As People’s sneak peek shows, the therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast lead fun resort activities and heavy group sessions to help people work things out.

Notorious franchise villain Big Ed Brown and his on-again, off-again fiancee (they have gotten back together about a dozen times, literally, that we know of) Liz Woods appear on the 90 Day: The Last Resort superteaser. (TLC)

Flashbacks of the couples remind us of how they got to where they are.

Jovi and Yara are in a “pretty rocky” spot, the superteaser suggests.

And after years of “divorce hype” on social media from Kalani and Asuelu, we’re wondering if they’ll go through with it.

“Five 90 Day couples are coming together in paradise,” the 90 Day: The Last Resort superteaser threatens. “Paradise” is doing some heavy lifting there. It’s Florida. (TLC)

Big Ed and Liz have broken up and reconciled so many times.

Most of the breakups were Ed’s doing, and via text. All of the reconciliations were ill-advised.

With Liz accurately describing Ed as a “piece of s–t,” fans would love to see them break up for good. We hope that everyone is braced for disappointment in that area.

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort sits in an array of chairs on the beach at the Florida Keys in this superteaser still. (TLC)

At the resort, the therapists invite the couples to “open up your eyes to the issues.”

The idea is that they will “hopefully become a better couple.” Sure.

Together, people play games like trust exercises. There’s no real air of legitimacy to any of this therapy. On camera, how could there be?

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown high-five while appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort’s superteaser trailer. (TLC)

Unfortunately, Angela has not changed. She seems incapable of it.

She is the only one who is there alone.

Michael is still in Nigeria, even though the two married nearly three years before this special filmed.

Angela Deem models what appears to be some sort of “swimwear” during the superteaser trailer for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

Naturally, Angela decides to show off an eye-catching outfit for the beach.

Michael objects, citing that people can see her whole body.

Yes, they certainly can.

Michael Ilesanmi participates remotely while Angela Deem appears in person on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

We don’t know the context, but Yara confesses to Jovi that she hid “something behind your back.”

Or so it appears from the trailer. These things are often very misleading, and there’s no context.

Meanwhile, Kelly and Molly are clashing. She says that he doesn’t respect her. He says that she wronged him even after he made a lot of compromises.

We do not know the context of Yara Zaya saying “I hide something behind your back” on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The superteaser didn’t say. (TLC)

During what might be an outdoor group session, Kalani calls out Asuelu’s bad behavior.

We have all seen for ourselves how Asuelu’s choices have been destructive for their relationship. Even though his mom is worse.

“You do have to hit rock bottom,” Dr. Prendergast argues. “You do kinda have to tear it down to build it back up.”

“You kept f–king doing it,” Kalani Faagata cried while discussing her marital issues with Asuelu Pulaa on 90 Day: The Last Resort’s superteaser trailer. (TLC)

Yara and Jovi grapple with some sort of jealousy issues.

When Big Ed tries to needle them about it, because he’s an antagonistic troll who seems to want to drag people down to his level, Jovi is furious.

Things could come to blows between them on that boat. We’ll see.

Angela Deem shows divorce papers to Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day: The Last Resort, the superteaser shows. (TLC)

In front of what almost looks like the set of an outdoor wedding, Angela addresses Michael remotely.

“I do love you, Michael, with all my heart,” she says through tears. “But these are divorce papers.”

He should be so lucky. (They did break up early this year … but tragically reconciled about a month later)

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14. Whether we like it or not.