1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Wraps Filming. What’s Next for the Slatons?

The end of one journey is here for Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton.

And now the question must be asked:

Will another soon begin?

According to The Sun, production has wrapped on the back half of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, just over a month after shooting was halted due to a shocking fight between family members.

(TLC)

The last time we saw Tammy on air, of course, she was exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham.

Yes, that’s how long ago the first batch of Season 4 episodes were filmed.

Since then, Willingham has tragically died at the young age of 40, while Amy has filed for divorce from Michael Halterman — and even started to date someone brand new.

We can’t say for certain just where the new episodes pick up and whether or not they will include all of these very personal and painful developments.

Tammy Slaton is truly feeling herself in this pink and white floral blouse. (instagram)

We also don’t know what the future holds for Tammy or for Amy.

The Sun also confirms that TLC has not yet renewed 1000-Lb. Sisters for Season 5, while insiders previously speculated that the show may very well be done at this point.

What might therefore be next for the Slatons?

“I can’t say if there is or is not going to be another season, but Tammy is looking at other opportunities,” a friend allegedly told The Sun this summer.

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

Such as?

Don’t be shocked if Tammy becomes a plus-sized model!

“Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through,” this same source said a short while back.

It’s also possible Tammy writes a book about her life of late, going into detail about how she dropped over two hundreds pounds in just about a year.

Tammy Slaton shares this slimmed-down selfie in the middle of the summer in 2023. She looks great! (TikTok)

Will Amy and Tammy work together again?

It’s too early to say for certain.

It’s hard not to be troubled by the reports of the aforementioned brawl, which took place among various Slatons in Florida.

The network has flown everyone down there for Season 4, only for chaos to break out for reasons that remain unknown.

It’s a whole new Amy Slaton! What do you think of this bold hair color? (Instagram)

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” the Sun reported in July.

From there, production was shut down for approximately three weeks.

From what we can gather, everyone then made up — at least enough to finish shooting.

But enough to move forward together down the line? We shall soon find out.