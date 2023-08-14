1000-Lb. Sisters to End? Tammy Slaton to Become a Model?!?

We’ve got quite the update on both Tammy Slaton and the future of the reality TV show that made her famous.

According to a new report in The Sun, TLC is unlikely to renew 1000-Lb. Sisters after the back half of its forthcoming season comes to an end.

As previously documented, filming on this season was recently halted for a few weeks after Tammy got into a physical altercation with her siblings.

Episodes have since resumed shooting, however, and Slaton even dropped the December premiere date via TikTok late last month.

Tammy Slaton uses TikTok as her main way to interact with her legion of fans. (TikTok)

It’s too soon to know if there will be a Season 5, but The Sun claims Slaton is making plans under the assumption that the series will NOT be picked up.

“I can’t say if there is or is not going to be another season, but Tammy is looking at other opportunities,” a friend allegedly told The Sun.

Meaning what, exactly?

Meaning Tammy has at least given thought to the idea of being a plus-sized model.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

“Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through,” says the same source.

Slaton, of course, weighed in at over 700 pounds back when 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 kicked off.

She then shed over 200 of those pounds via diet, exercise and a trip to a Ohio rehab center; such an achievement enabled the star to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

Tammy is now down to around 400 pounds and doesn’t need the use of extra oxygen or a wheelchair almost ever.

Tammy Slaton looks cooler than the other side of the pillow in this photo. (Instagram)

It’s been an impressive journey for the 37-year old, although Slaton is faced these days with a different sort of personal obstacles.

Her husband Caleb Willingham died on June 30 from causes that remain unknown.

Tammy laid Caleb to rest just several days ago.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy previously said through tears in a TikTok video that addressed the loss of her spouse.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry. Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

Sources have confirmed that Caleb’s funeral was filmed by TLC cameramen, although Tammy took issue with the way producers were trying to force “drama” for future episodes.

“The filming of the funeral was completely not natural and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn’t that sad,” a separate insider tells The Sun.

“People were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing.”

As for how Tammy is holding up these days?

“She isn’t emotionally relapsing or going back on her diet – she’s doing great.”

