Meghan Markle's Mom Parties With Kim Kardashian Amid Reports of Duchess' Secret Instagram Account, Big Career Comeback

If you’ve been paying attention to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent decline in popularity, then you know that this couple is badly in need of a PR win.

Earlier this year, Meghan signed with a new talent agency, and many took the move as a sign that the Duchess of Sussex is looking to revamp her image.

We’re sure the pros at WME know what they’re doing, but they’re also accustomed to working with more traditional Hollywood stars, and despite rumors to the contrary, it looks as thought Meghan has no immediate plans to return to acting.

And when an A-lister who’s mostly famous for being famous wants to revamp their public image, there’s only one person to turn to …

Meghan Markle visits Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We’re talking, of course, about Kris Jenner.

Yes, no one understands the importance of image quite as well as Kris, and no one has proven so adept at controlling narratives and deflecting criticism.

So perhaps it’s no great surprise that Kris and daughter Kim Kardashian hobnobbed with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, over the weekend.

Kris Jenner is seen during game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The ladies attended the attended a fifth-anniversary party for the This Is About Humanity charity, and onlookers say they enjoyed a lively chat and posed for some pics.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that they were strategizing about how to rescue Meghan’s reputation, but it’s interesting that the meeting of minds occurred right as Meghan is preparing to enter a new phase in her career.

As we reported over the weekend, it appears that Meghan will soon be returning to Instagram after a hiatus of several years.

Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry (not seen) after watching a hip hop opera performed by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram,” Meghan told The Cut magazine back in August of 2022.

Obviously, that was over a year ago, so we think it’s safe to say the return took a little longer than expected.

But it now looks as though Meghan will begin posting content in the very near future.

Meghan Markle appears to be on the verge of returning to Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A mysterious page with the handle of “@meghan” has already amassed nearly 88,000 followers, a group that includes famous figures like Malala Yousafzai and longtime Sussex friends such as Mandana Dayani.

Currently, there’s no content on the page, but the profile pic is a stock photo of peonies, which are known to be Meghan’s favorite flower.

Returning to Instagram after a three-year hiatus might not sound like a very big deal, but insiders say the move could be huge for Meghan, as she stands to earn up to $1 million per sponsored content post.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As recently as last week, insiders were claiming that Meghan and Harry were planning to return to the UK and admit to his estranged family that they had failed as American media moguls.

Meghan’s return to Instagram might amount to a last-ditch effort to avoid that fate and remain in SoCal, where the couple have made their home for since 2020.

And knowing how much is at stake, we wouldn’t be surprised if Meg and her mother pulled out all the stops by consulting with the world’s most famous momager!