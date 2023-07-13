Tom Sandoval Spotted at SUR With Ariana Madix as Raquel Leviss Remains MIA From Vanderpump Rules Season 11!

The Vanderpump Rules renaissance is in full swing, with most of the cast cavorting around West Hollywood for filming on the show’s highly anticipated eleventh season.

That’s good news for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is what with two Hollywood unions now on strike, compelling TV might be hard to come by this fall!

Initially, there were fears that the cast would refuse to film together after the tension that tore apart their friend group in Season 10.

(In case you’ve been living under a rock in a cave on Mars for the past five months, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, and he’s now the most hated man on television.)

And finally, we have the Scandoval itself. Tom and Raquel’s romance has reportedly come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

Most of the Vanderpump cast has cut off contact with Sandoval, but it seems they’re still willing to appear on camera with him.

Or at the very least, they’re willing to get drunk in the same location, which should be enough to create some of the drama that keeps fans tuning in!

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom and Ariana were both spotted at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR on Tuesday.

Ariana Madix attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

James Kennedy was DJ-ing that night, and as fans know, the man places great importance on his weekly “See You Next Tuesday” event.

Like the rest of the cast, James is not a big fan of Sandoval at the moment, and as Raquel’s former fiancé, he has every reason to be pissed.

So DJ James probably wasn’t thrilled with Tom’s decision to crash the party.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules was terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

But while most of the cast is already locking horns in WeHo’s booziest hot spots, Raquel has yet to shoot a single scene.

Insiders say Leviss is holding out for more money, while reps for the former beauty queen claim that she’s just taking a break in order to focus on her mental health.

“She wants to get as much money as she possibly can, so she is playing hardball,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

The insider added that the female VPR cast members are planning to take a girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe next week, and producers are hoping that Raquel will participate.

“For the right price, she will be there,” says the source.

That’s sure to be unpleasant time for Raquel.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

But we guess most people would be willing to put up with some verbal abuse if it meant making six figures just to party on camera!

We’re not complaining about that arrangement, mind you!

So far it’s yielded some gloriously entertaining results, and we’re sure VPR Season 11 will be a doozy!