Faith Stowers Announces Plans to Sue Stassi Schroeder: She's Still Telling Everyone I'm a Criminal!

Back in 2020, Stassi Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules, and in a twist worthy of Bravo’s most bonkers reality show, she’d be the first to tell you she was let go for good reason.

Along with her longtime frenemy Kristen Doute, Stassi falsely accused part-time cast member Faith Stowers of committing a string of robberies.

Faith was the only Black member of the cast, and Stassi and Kristen’s decision to sic the LAPD on her appeared to be racially motivated.

Stassi later went on an apology tour and seemed to accept the fact that she was fully to blame for the scandal — and would never get her old job back.

The matter appeared to be settled, but now, Faith is accusing Stassi of making libelous claims in her recent memoir, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B-tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.

Stowers recently launched a GoFundMe with the foal of raising $20,000.

She says she’ll use the money to hire a legal team and sue Stassi for defamation of character.

“As you may know I was former cast member on a television series called Vanderpump Rules. During my time there I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms,” Stowers wrote on her fundraising page.

“These two women used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at very sad time in my life and the Country,” she continued.

“During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from.”

Faith went on to claim that she’s not interested in financial gain, and only seeks to teach Stassi a lesson.

“I believe Stassi hasn’t learned from her mistakes and is still alleging in her book that I have committed a felony. This is harmful to my career and to my family,” the former SUR waitress went on.

“Enough is enough. I found an amazing legal team and we are seeking assistance from supporters that also stand against bullying and racial divide to once and for all end this matter.”

Stowers added that if she wins her lawsuit, she’ll ensure that “all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice.”

“Thank you for your support always. And thank you all for standing up against bullies and racial division,” she concluded.

This is a far cry from Faith’s initial reaction to the decision to fire Stassi and Kristen.

“Faith has nothing but love for her previous costars and wishes them health and happiness,” Stowers’ publicist said at the time.

She’s been more critical of Stassi in the months since the publication of her latest book.

In May, Stowers posted the message below, which seemed to be directed at Schroeder:

“I think it’s a sad, sad time for our community when someone can use white privilege to try and destroy you and then use that same privilege to try and make money off you,” she wrote.

Stassi has yet to publicly comment on Faith’s allegations.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.