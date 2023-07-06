Tori Spelling Insists She and Dean McDermott Can Save Marriage

Despite a shaky start to things, Dean McDermott plans to divorce Tori Spelling just as soon as he can afford to move out.

As for why they are divorcing, we only know what their friends are saying. The two have not explained the split.

In fact, aside from an announcement that Dean posted and then deleted, they’ve said nothing whatsoever.

There may be a reason for that. Reports say that Tori is desperately trying to win back Dean and smooth things over.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

Right now, Tori Spelling is not prepared to give up on her 17-year marriage to Dean McDermott.

But it might not be her choice.

People recently spotted Tori moving belongings out of the family’s shared home and over to a friend’s house. This right on the heels of Dean putting his own stuff into storage.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Tori has been insisting to those closest to her that the current breakup is “temporary.”

An insider shared: “Tori packed a few bags, loaded up the kids, and is staying with a friend.”

That much, many inferred, as eyewitnesses saw her show up with a whole suitcase at a friend’s house.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

“She says it’s temporary,” the source continued.

The insider detailed that Tori has told her tightest pals “that she just needed to get away from Dean.”

Well, she has certainly taken steps to do that. But was it her idea in the first place, or his?

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

But a source has confirmed that “Dean wants out” of the marriage.

In his mind, he believes that he has already done everything in his power to salvage the relationship.

So Tori can push to fix things all that she wants … but Dean feels like they’ve exhausted their options.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

After all, Dean was the one who first posted the (unilateral) divorce announcement.

It was a seemingly random update on a Saturday morning just a few weeks ago — following months during which Tori and Dean seemed to be doing so well.

Then, a few hours later, Dean deleted the post without explanation. It was weird.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Instagram)

According to various reports, Dean’s deletion was not a retraction. Not as far as he was concerned.

Instead, he deleted it because Tori wanted him to. It didn’t change his intentions.

However, that sequence of events would seem to match the report that Tori hopes to make it work.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

So, in her mind, the divorce announcement was premature.

If Tori is hoping that they can avert this divorce, then she believes that the announcement was just plain wrong.

But Dean seems to have simply been humoring her. In his mind, the only thing that’s changed is that they’re not announcing it on Instagram.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Getty)

At least, not yet.

If Dean has his way, they’ll eventually make an announcement that says much the same thing.

But this couple has been on the verge of divorce numerous times. It would surprise no one if they once again reconcile. Which is exactly what Tori wants, of course.