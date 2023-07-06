Britney Spears: ASSAULTED By Bodyguard of NBA Phenom Victor Wembanyama!

Britney Spears is involved in a new A-list feud.

And we think it’s safe to say that nobody saw this one coming!

According to a new report from TMZ, Britney was slapped in the face on Wednesday by a bodyguard for up-and-coming NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The incident took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, when Brit approached Victor for a photo.

If you’re a basketball fan, you probably know that Wembanyama was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last month.

The French standout already enjoys a massive following, and it seems Britney is a big fan.

So when she saw Wemby entering the restaurant where she was dining with husband Sam Asghari, Britney decided to run over and ask for a photo.

Unfortunately, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, Damian Smith, was protecting Victor from the mob of fans, and he either didn’t recognize Britney, or didn’t care who she was.

Onlookers say Britney went to tap Victor on the shoulder, but the bodyguard intervened and backhand slapped her in the face.

Needless to say, it must have been quite a jarring incident for the pop icon, but witnesses report that Brit “composed herself” and walked back to her table.

Before Britney finished her meal, the security guard came over and apologized, saying, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

Spears said all was forgiven, but she later went filed an assault complaint with the Vegas police.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that he incident “is not being handled as a criminal matter,” as an investigation determined that Smith was attempting to defend Wembanyama, and did not intend to harm Britney.

Wembanyama has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

The French phenom is scheduled to make his Summer League debut for the Spurs in Vegas on Friday.

Britney hasn’t mentioned the incident either, and it seems that she’d prefer to just move on from it.

Legal experts say she might have filed the police report just to cover her bases in case she detects some sort of injury later on.

Thankfully, it sounds like there were no injuries, other than maybe a bruised ego and some hurt feelings.

It’s certainly a strange welcome to the world of American professional sports for the 19-year-old Webmanyama.

No word yet on whether or not he eventually posed for a pic with Britney.

We hope she at least got a selfie out of the situation!

First, Kevin Federline accuses Britney of being on meth, and now this!