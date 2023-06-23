Dean McDermott WILL Divorce Tori Spelling ... As Soon as He Can Afford to Move Out

If Tori Spelling or Dean McDermott wanted people to listen to them and not to leaks from their friends, one Instagram post would suffice.

First, Dean posted a divorce announcement. Then he immediately deleted it. Friends claimed that they weren’t divorcing after all. Then Dean stashed his belongings in storage.

What’s going on?

A lot, probably. But Dean is pretty adamant about ending the marriage — even if he did delete the initial post.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Last weekend, Dean posted his divorce news. It came after about six months of things going pretty well for their often-troubled marriage. Of course, it also reportedly came after an ugly fight.

He then deleted the post.

And Dean hasn’t made any other changes to his Instagram. No new posts. No clarification. He hasn’t purged Tori from pics or from his bio.

In late June of 2023, even a week after posting (and deleting) divorce news, Dean McDermott’s Instagram still contained many references to his wife. (Instagram)

Even so, an inside source assured People this week that Dean is full steam ahead on ending this marriage.

According to the insider, he “100 percent wants to get out of the marriage.”

So why did Dean delete the post just hours after sharing the news?

Over the years, Dean McDermott has kept up with his fitness routine. This 2018 gym day pic is a reminder of that. (Instagram)

“He took down the post,” the insider explained, “because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up.”

So, things could be worse. Some spouses will do anything that the other doesn’t want them to do.

It’s not a retraction, though, the source added. “But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Instagram)

Awkwardly, Tori and Dean are still in the boat that they were in a couple of years ago, when their marriage seemed to be over.

That is to say that they are still living together. Not because they’re both determined to fix things, but because of their budget.

Dean is currently hunting for an apartment that he can “afford.”

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

“He can’t take it anymore,” the source emphasized.

The insider then added that “He told her he’s done.”

That comes from People. In addition to just plain sounding believable, we have every reason to believe that People is confident in the accuracy of their reporting.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

Tori has not directly addressed the split. In fact, she has largely gone radio silent in the wake of Dean’s announcement.

That silence included Father’s Day (those of you with no dads in your life, that was one day after Dean’s deleted post). She did not mention him or anyone else for the occasion.

However, people spotted her visiting a friend’s house while wearing a shirt that reads “Boys Lie.” Sort of an evergreen statement, but it sure seemed like a dig at Dean.