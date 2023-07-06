Raquel Leviss: Refusing to Return to Vanderpump Rules Without a Big Post-Scandoval Raise!

In some ways, having an affair with Tom Sandoval was the worst mistake that Raquel Leviss ever made.

She lost pretty much all of her friends, and in subreddits and comment threads across the internet, Raquel’s name quickly became synonymous with “homewrecker.”

But from a career standpoint, banging her bestie’s philandering boyfriend may have been the smartest move of Leviss’ life!

Filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 got underway on June 28, and most of the usual suspects have been spotted shooting scenes in and around West Hollywood.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

But Raquel has been a no-show thus far, and there are reports that she’s holding out for more money.

Prior to the Scandoval, the idea of the ditzy ex-beauty queen — a second tier character, at best — trying to negotiate a more lucrative contract would’ve been laughable.

But these days, Raquel might be the show’s main attraction, and if she’s not on screen, VPR’s big Scandoval ratings boost might disappear right along with her.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

It’s hard to believe given all the buzz that surrounds the show these days, but just a few short months ago, Vanderpump appeared to be on its way out.

Many of the OG drama-stirrers like Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor had been fired following a messy race-related scandal, and the show’s lackluster ninth season did not inspire hope for the future.

As the tenth season premiered, even longtime fans were suggesting that it might be time to shutter this show like one of Lisa Vanderpump’s less-popular WeHo eateries.

The Toms and Raquel at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

But when news got out that Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel everything changed literally overnight.

Suddenly two of the show’s most boring characters were at the center of TV’s biggest scandal.

And just as quickly, a series that appeared to be on its last legs was making headlines and inspiring talk of spinoffs.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It’s all because of Tom and Raquel — which is why many people think that Leviss is currently holding out for more money.

Several outlets have reported a contract dispute as the official cause of Raquel’s absence, but there are other possibilities as well.

After all, the last anyone heard, Raquel was in a mental healthcare facility in Arizona, having checked in amid the mounting pressure of the Scandoval.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So it’s possible that Raquel has been absent because she’s practicing self-care during what must be a very stressful time in her life.

Either way, we hope she’ll back at SUR sooner rather than later.

We’ve become addicted to Vanderpump being good again, and Raquel is a large part of what makes it work.