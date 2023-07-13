Hailey Bieber Deletes Bikini Thirst Trap Amidst Rumored Marital Troubles

This year, Hailey Bieber’s saddest and hardest moments have taken a toll on her.

Some of it has been public backlash. And some of it has been … whatever’s going on with her marriage.

Recently, Hailey shared photos of herself in an unimaginably tiny string bikini. She’s as hot as ever.

But … she deleted it almost immediately. And the context has people wondering if this is a sign of marital issues.

In a short-lived post on Instagram in July 2023, Hailey Bieber shared this image of her incredible body in a string bikini. (Instagram)

Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s Instagram post was a blink and you miss it situation because of how quickly she deleted it.

But her more unblinking fans saw these pics. She wore a black latext string bikini.

We don’t know the exact backyard patio on which she’s standing in these pics. But … nobody’s looking at the background.

Is her lip gloss popping? Hailey Bieber smells what we imagine is a fragrant tube of lip gloss while posing in a black latex string bikini. (Instagram)

Hailey’s bikini exposed a lot of her gorgeous model body. We’re talking cleavage and an ultra-low waistline.

One thing that really stood out about the pics was the presence of the tube of lip gloss.

In one of the images, we see her smelling the gloss. We’re sure that its odor is spectacular.

Posing for the camera in front of some bright lights, Hailey Bieber is simply glowing in this flattering sleeveless top. (Instagram)

By itself, the vanishing of those bikini pics could be easy to explain.

Maybe Hailey noticed a background detail that risked someone discerning her location.

Perhaps she didn’t mean to post the versions with the lip gloss front and center.

Hailey Baldwin iwent into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (YouTube)

Here’s the thing, however. It’s not just about those photos.

This is part of a string (not a string bikini pun) of similar incidents.

The pattern? Hailey posts gorgeous swimwear pics. Then she deletes them from social media — without explanation.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Getty)

In case we actually need to say it, the reason for the deletions simply cannot be that she doesn’t look hot in them.

Why? Because Hailey is a knockout. A whole snack.

Actually … her radiating hotness may be part of the “problem.”

Hailey Baldwin is a gorgeous and talented model who knows how to be playful. In this photo that she shared on Instagram in 2018, she shows off her clear tan lines. (Instagram)

Some of Hailey’s fans are suggesting that these and other photos are happening for one reason: the Biebs.

Has Justin Bieber been asking his wife to take down her sexiest photos out of some weird, patriarchal possessiveness?

That’s one theory. Another, related theory, also involves her heavily tatted spouse.

Justin Bieber kisses his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, after shaving his awful mustache in 2020 but threatening its inglorious return. (Instagram)

Maybe the issue isn’t that she looks hot, but that she looks hot while Justin isn’t in the pics with her?

Not just that he would want to be there with her. Some speculate that maybe the photos and the deletions are symptoms of underlying marital difficulties.

Those rumors have circulated for a while. And no one has debunked them. But … that doesn’t mean that her vanishing bikini pics have anything to do with her marriage.