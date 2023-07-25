Tammy Slaton Hints at New Boyfriend in Wake of Husband’s Shocking Death

Tammy Slaton may not have moved on emotionally from the death of her husband late last month.

But the 1000-Lb Sisters star seemingly has moved on in a romantic sense.

The TLC personality took TikTok viewers by surprise this week when she posted a video that featured her singing along to Eric Bellinger‘s 2016 love song “Drive By.”

Tammy Slaton stares into the camera here for a video she posted to TikTok. (TikTok)

Slaton pointed her finger to the side of her head while mouthing along to the following lines:

“Couldn’t erase these feelings even if I tried. You stay on my mind.”

Blushing and looking down, Tammy continued with the lyric, “Thinking about you.”

We can’t say for certain whether or not Slaton was thinking about anyone in particular when sharing these words — but the assumption among most fans is that Tammy has found a fresh love interest.

Tammy Slaton posted a video to TikTok about two weeks after the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb. (Instagram)

As you likely know by now, Caleb Willingham died from unknown causes at the age of 40.

He and Tammy had exchanged vows in November 2022… getting married outside of the same weight loss rehab facility at which they had met months prior.

“I miss him like crazy. I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry,” Slaton said through tears during a TikTok video she posted shortly after Caleb passed away.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” she added.

This is heart-shattering. Tammy Slaton is posing here with late husband Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

In response to Slaton’s latest footage, fans and followers are pretty psyched for the progress the star has appeared to have made.

“Tammy you look so happy now. I’m so happy for you,” one person wrote as a comment, while another agreed and wrote:

“Hey Tammy, so proud of u! I know times have been tuff but things can only go up from here. Keep your head up, u got this!”

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Slaton has hinted at having a boyfriend.

On a July 9 TikTok video, Tammy gazed into the camera as a man’s voice stated, “If you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type bitch,” while raising her hand up and shaking her head at the end in agreement.

Still, Tammy has a long way to go in the wake of such a personal tragedy.

According to a recent report, she’s planning to host a funeral for Willingham in her home town of Kentucky later this summer.