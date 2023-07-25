Maci Bookout Opens Up About “Health Crisis” Caused By Breast Implants

Maci Bookout has been through plenty of ups and downs in recent years, and most of the drama has involved her troubled baby daddy, Ryan Edwards.

There was some hope that with Ryan behind bars, Maci’s life might begin to settle down a bit, but sadly, it seems she’s now dealing with a different kind of turmoil.

In promotional materials for the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, MTV revealed that Maci was “busy dealing with a medical crisis” during filming.

Now, details of that crisis have been revealed ahead of Wednesday night’s episode.

Maci opens up about her feelings toward Ryan Edwards. (Photo Credit: MTV)

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Maci will reveal on the episode that she believes she’s experiencing health issues as a result of her breast implants.

This will be the first time that Maci publicly admits to undergoing plastic surgery.

It’s believed that Bookout went under the knife back in 2011, when she was just 19 years old.

Maci Bookout offered some kind words to her ex in this scene from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

At the time, Maci would have been newly flush with cash from the overnight success of the Teen Mom franchise.

Several of the cast members celebrated their newfound wealth by undergoing cosmetic procedures, most notably Farrah Abraham, who dramatically altered her appearance with a series of surgeries.

Shortly thereafter, Jenelle Evans got breast implants and MTV made the surprising decision to intervene.

Jenelle Evans has complained of numerous health issues during her years in the spotlight. (Photo Credit: MTV)

According to The Ashley, Teen Mom producers asked the cast not to undergo any more cosmetic surgeries for a set period of time.

The thinking, it seems, was that the show was controversial enough without all of the cast members blowing their earnings on implants.

But once the employer’s moratorium was lifted, the surgery trend resumed.

Maci Bookout appears to be in deep thought in this photograph of the MTV star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the years that followed, most of the cast members underwent breast augmentation, and several of the ladies — including Kail Lowry, Cheyenne Floyd and Briana DeJesus — even allowed MTV to film their procedures.

Maci was the lone holdout who wouldn’t discuss her procedure on camera, or even admit to going under the knife.

Maci Bookout speaks about a traumatic incident on Teen Mom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

So the news of her upcoming storyline is rather surprising.

The exact nature of Maci’s health issue is still unclear, but it seems Bookout is convinced that her implants are the cause of her woes.

It’s possible that the implants were initially defective, or it could be that she began to experience a negative reaction because they degraded in some way over the course of 12 years.

Maci Bookout allowed herself to be filmed talking to her son’s therapist on an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Whatever the case, it couldn’t have been easy for Maci to speak out on this issue after keeping quiet about it for so long.

We applaud her candor, and we look forward to hearing what she has to say.