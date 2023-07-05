Jenelle Evans Provides Sad Update About Nathan Griffith: He Never Sees Our Son…

Jenelle Evans is not here to throw shade at Nathan Griffith.

She’s just here to share the unfortunate truth.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A with fans last week, the Teen Mom alum was asked about her ex-boyfriend and first baby daddy.

Specifically, she was asked how often Nathan sees the nine-year old son (Kaiser) he shares with Evans.

(Instagram)

“Honestly I will say Nathan is dealing with his own issues at the moment,” Jenelle replied. “But he hasn’t seen Kaiser since Christmas.”

This is extremely sad, of course.

Back in May, Jenelle told followers that Nathan is “a good dad when he’s around Kaiser, but to get him to visit is another story.”

To her credit, Evans didn’t delve into any details either at that time or this time around; she didn’t spill any troubling tea about Griffith.

Nathan Griffith wears a hat while doing an Instagram Live. (Instagram)

Nathan has had a very rough last few years.

His girlfriend took out a restraining order against him in March… one week after Griffith was arrested for domestic battery.

These charges were eventually dropped, however.

Griffith also has quite the history with Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Way back in 2020, Griffith accused Eason of beating Kasier.

The former Tweeted photos three years ago of bruises on the young boy’s backside, alleging that Eason was responsible for the marks.

He said that Kaiser had told him that David had hit him with a stick.

A few months later, though, Griffith either backtracked from these claims or decided the supposed incidents were no longer a big deal.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those. (Instagram)

“Jenelle is actually being a mother and she has been actively involving me in my son’s life,” Nathan told The Sun in September 2021, even adding:

“Every time I go to their house, David has done nothing but respect me.

“Maybe there is bad blood in our history — but I’m not going to let what happened in the past ruin what we have right now.

“I can’t complain.”

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It appears as if Kaiser was essential in brokering this historic peace deal back then, as he informed Nathan that David has stopped making fun of him on a daily basis.

“The other day, Kaiser told me out of the blue, told me, ‘Daddy, do you know David likes you?’

I was shocked. David actually said that I was a good man,” Griffith told The Sun.

He added that David and Jenelle have “both been very, very respectful” and this seems to still be the case.

As you saw up above, Evans could have gone off on her ex when asked about him via Instagram; instead, she gave a simple and measured response.

That’s progress!

