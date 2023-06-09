Meri Brown: Hey, Sometimes You Just Outgrow People! (Yes, I’m Looking at You, Kody)

Meri Brown is not looking back.

Why would she?

The Sister Wives star doesn’t like what she sees any time she does so.

Brown, of course, split from spiritual spouse Kody in January, announcing the termination of her marriage on January 10.

In ensuing weeks and months?

Meri Brown is in London in this photo, and looking pretty darn happy about it, too. (Instagram)

Meri has continually impressed upon social media followers that she’s a lot better off.

Last month, for example, the TLC personality emphasized that she’s in a far improved place these days than when she was in a love-less and sex-less marriage over the previous decade or so.

And now she’s back with a similar message.

On her Instagram story Thursday, Meri reposted a quote that read:

“It’s not your fault when you outgrow people who had the chance to grow with you.”

(Instagram)

As is her typical habit in cases such as this post, Meri does not cite Kody by name.

Considering how long they were together, though? Considering the way Kody treated her? Considering she hasn’t been linked with anyone else since the split?

Yeah.

We’re pretty certain Meri is talking about her ex-husband here.

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

Way back on the Sister Wives: One on One special to wrap up Season 17, Meri admitted Kody had stopped referring to her as his spouse.

This was a crushing blow, she explained.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she said at the time.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’

“He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

(Instagram)

Kody is without Janelle and Christine Brown at this point, too, both of whom left him over the past 18 months.

He no longer has any sister wives, only legal wife Robyn.

Could these change down the line?

We know Christine is engaged to a man named David Woolley, but would Janelle or Meri ever take Kody back?

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

According to a report this spring in The Sun, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown are not totally done with their selfish ex-spouse just yet.

“Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back,” an insider claimed to this outlet, adding by way of further explanation:

“Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man.

“It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic.”

