Jon Gosselin: Dr. Phil Encouraged Me to Cheat on My Wife!

Jon Gosselin has thrown some unexpected shade at an unexpected target.

The former reality star (who really does now work as a DJ) is featured on VICE TV’s ongoing documentary Dark Side of the 2000s.

In an interview for this program, Jon took viewers way back in time to when he was married to Kate Gosselin, the former spouse from whom Jon split in 2009.

Together, this couple raised an octet of children, rising to small screen fame via the series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon Gosselin stares intensely into the camera in this sorta scary photo. (Instagram)

It became clear toward the end of his relationship that the marriage was over, but Jon says on this documentary that Kate arranged for him to sit down with lame psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw in order to come with an alternative to divorce.

That way, Kate’s reasoning apparently went, the pair could continue to rake in television money as an allegedly happy family — even if they were just faking it for the camera.

Claimed Jon on this VICE special:

“Dr. Phil’s like, well, just stay married for TV and do your own thing on the side. I’m like… no!”

Jon Gosselin is maxing and relaxing. He uploaded this photo to Instagram in September 2022. (Instagram)

What a standup guy, huh?

Elsewhere on the documentary, Gosselin patted his own back for spending a ton of money in order to free son Collin from a mental health facility in 2017 after Kate sent the teenager away to live there.

Kate never elaborated on the basis for this decision — and then Collin wrote his dad a letter in 2017, begging to be freed from the facility.

“Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you,” Collin wrote in this message, which was eventually obtained by DailyMailTV.

The letter continued as follows:

“I told Mom I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers.

“She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior.”

Jon Gosselin has a solid relationship with son Collin and daughter Hannah. And then no other kids of his. (Instagram)

Said Jon to VICE:

“I spent $1 million to get my son out.

“Everything I had, I spent.”

Jon was granted temporary custody of Collin about five and a half years after Kate failed to show up for a court hearing; Collin and sister Hannah have been living with their dad ever since.

Collin and Jon Gosselin pose for a selfie. They remain very close. (Instagram)

For his part, Collin is also featured in this documentary.

At one point, he tells producers that his mother abused him and then institutionalized him to keep him silent.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home, and she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” Collin now alleges.

Kate Gosselin has not yet commented on this allegation.

H