Jill Duggar Slammed For "Cheap" Parenting Hacks: You're Married to a Lawyer! Act Like It!

These days, Jill Duggar is not very close with her parents.

In fact, she’s completely cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle, and she seems to want nothing to do with them.

But that doesn’t mean Jill hasn’t benefitted from some of the lessons she learned from watching the controversial couple stretch every dollar in their effort to clothe and feed 19 offspring.

Now, Jill has a new memoir on the way, and her husband just took a job a state prosecutor, so she’s not struggling financially.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But she’s still a fan of frugality, and she occasionally offers money-saving tips to her millions of social media followers.

Sometimes, Jill cooks up 10 pounds of beef that was gifted to her by a cow-owning friend, and proceeds to prepare her family’s meals for an entire week.

And sometimes, she offers handy hints on how to repurpose common pieces of baby transportation equipment.

According to a new report from In Touch, Jill is being harshly judged for a parenting video she posted in 2018.

Jill shared this photo of baby Frederick in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the clip, Jill demonstrates to fans how to use a car seat with an umbrella stroller.

“A little trick my mama taught me for creating a basic, compact infant stroller,” she explained.

“This is super nice whenever you’re in a hurry, you don’t have a lot of space and you can’t fit the super, bulky stroller in the car,” Jill continued.

“Little trick from my mom that I use all the time.”

Seems innocent enough, but Jill is taking a lot of flak from Reddit users who think she endangered her kids by being a cheapskate.

“This really, really pissed me off when watching the show,” one commenter wrote.

Jill Duggar is enjoying some time here with her son in a library. (Instagram)

“They were rolling in money by the time precious miracle came along, and they couldn’t be bothered to buy their extremely fragile micro premie a proper stroller.”

“I won’t even use an umbrella stroller for my 2-year-old because I don’t think they’re safe enough. Kids are a flight risk,” a third chimed in.

Yes, mom-shaming the Duggar women is still a popular pastime on social media.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

And Jill is particularly vulnerable these days, as she can’t even rely on the support of her massive family.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote on their website last month, in response to Jill’s appearance in the anti-Duggar docu-series Shiny Happy People.

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” the couple continued.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Needless to say, Jim Bob and Michelle probably weren’t thrilled by the news that their second-eldest daughter was participating in the project.

But hey, at least they can take some solace in the fact that Jill is still using Michelle’s parenting tips!